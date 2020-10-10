Taapsee Pannu Posts Stunning Pic From The Maldives, Says 'Ringing Out The Bad Times'

On Saturday morning, Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram and posted a stunning picture of herself from the Maldives. As seen in the photo, Taapsee sported a black beachwear and opted for a shrug. She was seen ringing a golden bell. Sharing the pic, Pannu expressed that she wished to caption the post as 'ringing in the new year'; however, considering how 2020 turned out, she rather thought of something else and wrote, 'Ringing out the bad times'.

"I wish I could caption it as, ringing in the new year, but considering how 2020 turned out to be I would rather say ........Ringing out the bad times", wrote Taapsee in the caption. Fans flooded the comments section with love. Many simply dropped hearts and awestruck emoticons on the post. Check out.

The Thappad actor time and again shares glimpses of her whereabouts on social media. Recently, she treated fans to a series of pics and videos from her trip to the Maldives. The actor escaped to the destination on October 7. On Friday, she posted a video that gave a glimpse of how she enjoyed snorkelling in the sea.

Sharing the clip, Pannu wrote, 'Snorkel the hell out the blues! Under the able guidance of our director/cinematographer/voice over artist/new haircut girl on board. P.S- we others are just following the strict instructions.' Take a look at the video below.

What's next?

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's directorial, Thappad, alongside Pavail Gulati. Meanwhile, Taapsee has a number of projects lined up. The 33-year-old will be seen in the upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket. The sports drama is directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. She also will be seen in the upcoming movie, Haseen Dillruba.

Apart from these movies, the actor has also been roped in for the film Looop Lapeta, which is the Hindi adaptation of German classic Run Lola Run. Taapsee will share screen space with Tahir Raj Bhasin. The film is made under the banner of Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment and is slated to release on January 29, 2021.

Looop Lapeta poster:

(Above pic and promo source: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram)

