Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why She Didn't Announce Her Contribution Towards COVID-19 Relief

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to contribute their bit to the PM Cares Fund. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Kapil Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Guru Randhawa, Sara Ali Khan among others have donated to the relief fund. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu got trolled over her contribution towards the cause of Coronavirus relief.

Here is what Taapsee Pannu said

In an interview with a news daily, the actor has opened up about the same. Taapsee Pannu revealed that it was her decision to not talk about her donation. Taapsee said that she has done her bit for her personal satisfaction and not for attention. Taapsee believes that charity is a personal choice and it should not be done under peer pressure. Taapsee also feels that other celebrities who announced their donation to encourage others are again their personal choices. Taapsee said that actors get a lot of attention so when she decided to pay back, she did not want to announce it.

On being asked about internet trolls, Taapsee said that she did get trolled for this and people wrote nasty things like she actually did not do anything for the cause. Taapsee Pannu believes that it was only because she did not announce her contribution did not do she make a big article or copy-paste her bank receipt does not mean that she did not contribute. Taapsee concluded by saying that she made the contribution for her personal satisfaction and all the name-calling is not going to affect her.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the film Thappad. The movie features Taapsee Pannu alongside Pavail Gulati in the lead role. The film received a fantastic response from moviegoers. Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in the biographical film titled Shabaash Mithu. The film is based on the real-life inspirational story of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj whose role will be essayed by Taapsee Pannu, The film is directed by Rahul Dholakia.

