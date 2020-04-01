The Debate
Taapsee Pannu Reveals Interesting Facts About Her Tattoo For 'Pink'; Explains Its Meaning

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu posted a picture of the tattoo trail from her film 'Pink'. Have a look at what she said about the tattoo and its relevance. Read details here.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu recently shared a “behind the scene” picture from the time when she was shooting for her critically acclaimed film, Pink. In the caption for the post, she has talked about the tattoo that was spotted on her character, Meenal, and what it represents. She also expressed her love for tattoos in the post.

Taapsee Pannu’s tattoo story from the film Pink

Taapsee Pannu recently posted a picture of herself from the time when she was preparing for her role in the film Pink. In the picture posted, she can be seen showing off her bird tattoo while she has written in the caption how this was from the first tattoo trail. She has written in the caption how the idea was to find a tattoo that resonates with her character in the film. She explained how the tattoo is about a bird who is spreading its wings to fly.

Taapsee Pannu also spoke about how a number of women decided to get this tattoo after the release of the film. Towards the end of the caption, she has mentioned how she loves the idea of tattoos if it is something close to one's personality. Taapsee Pannu also mentioned how she would have gotten another tattoo on the nape of her neck if it wasn’t for the profession that she is in. Have a look at the post put up on Taapsee Pannu's Instagram here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Taapsee Pannu misses her curly hair

Taapsee Pannu recently posted a throwback picture from the time when she had perfectly curly hair. She mentioned in the caption for the post how she misses her healthy curls. She also wrote how straightening and blow-drying have affected her hair's texture. Have a look at the post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Image courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

 

 

