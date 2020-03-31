Taapsee Pannu Flaunts Her Loose Curls In This Unmissable Throwback Pic

Taapsee Pannu is quite active on social media. She shares several photos and videos giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Recently, the actor shared a lovely throwback picture where she is flaunting her stunning curls.

Taapsee Pannu recently took to Instagram where she gave fans a glimpse of her beautiful long curly hair which looks completely stunning. Along with the picture, Taapsee also shared a note on how she is planning to take care of her hair. She said that the picture she posted was clicked earlier and she is currently trying very hard to get the curls back.

Taapsee Pannu also wrote that curly hair have a mind as they are very moody. She also recalled saying that she used to get the perfect curly hair when she would wash her hair and go to bed. She would wake up with these lovely curls.

She also shared the reason why her hair has got damaged and does not get the same curls that she wants. She cited too much straightening and blow-drying for shoots and events as the reason. She also said that during quarantine, the trick is to pamper her hair and take good care of it. Check out the picture below:

Taapsee Pannu urges fans to stay safe

Earlier, Taapsee Pannu had shared a video along with her Tollywood co-stars telling fans not to panic and stay safe. They have also jotted down some measures to prevent the rise and spread of coronavirus. Check out the video below:

