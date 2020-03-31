The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Taapsee Pannu Flaunts Her Loose Curls In This Unmissable Throwback Pic

Fashion

Taapsee Pannu recently took to Instagram where she gave fans a glimpse of her beautiful long curly hair which looks completely stunning. Check out the pic here.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is quite active on social media. She shares several photos and videos giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Recently, the actor shared a lovely throwback picture where she is flaunting her stunning curls.

Taapsee Pannu recently took to Instagram where she gave fans a glimpse of her beautiful long curly hair which looks completely stunning. Along with the picture, Taapsee also shared a note on how she is planning to take care of her hair. She said that the picture she posted was clicked earlier and she is currently trying very hard to get the curls back.

Taapsee Pannu also wrote that curly hair have a mind as they are very moody. She also recalled saying that she used to get the perfect curly hair when she would wash her hair and go to bed. She would wake up with these lovely curls.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu's Vacation Pictures With Younger Sister Shagun Pannu Are Hard To Miss

She also shared the reason why her hair has got damaged and does not get the same curls that she wants. She cited too much straightening and blow-drying for shoots and events as the reason. She also said that during quarantine, the trick is to pamper her hair and take good care of it. Check out the picture below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Also read | Taapsee, Rana Daggubatti & Other South Stars Share Awareness Video Amid Lockdown

Taapsee Pannu urges fans to stay safe 

Earlier, Taapsee Pannu had shared a video along with her Tollywood co-stars telling fans not to panic and stay safe. They have also jotted down some measures to prevent the rise and spread of coronavirus. Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Also read | These Taapsee Pannu's Traditional Looks With 'gajras' Spell Elegance

Also read | Taapsee Pannu And Varun Dhawan's Adorable Pictures | Take A Look

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
KERALA HEALTH MIN ON COVID PATIENTS
COVID-19
MALLYA ASKS INDIAN GOVT FOR HELP
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah's death: Iulia Vantur, other celebs express grief with posts
CELEBS MOURN ABDULLAH'S DEATH
Sub Inspector
KURNOOL INSPECTOR'S AWARENESS
COVID-19
BJP & CONG IN SPRAY FIGHT
Samosa
UP MAN CALLS DM'S CONTROL ROOM