Taapsee Pannu Says Quarantine Is 'helping People To Clean Their House And Self'

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, several places are under lockdown and people are staying indoors. Many celebrities are urging fans to be safe and take precautions.Taapsee Pannu in her recent tweet stated what quarantine is making everyone do. Read to know more.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Lashes Out At Netizen Who Slammed Her For Supporting Neha Dhupia

Taapsee Pannu on self-quarantine

Taapsee Pannu is well-known for her presence on social media platform Twitter. She has 4 million followers on Twitter and has been addressing several issues. The Pink star recently tweeted about the current social distancing situation.

Taapsee Pannu, in her tweet, mentioned that people are cleaning their house due to the home quarantine situation to contain the spread of the virus.Taapsee stated that people are using social media as a 'trash bin', but also stated that it is good. Take a look at her tweet.

Quarantine is helping a lot of us to clean the trash out of our house and selves. Also social media is being used as a bin 💁🏻‍♀️

Well, as far as we r venting it out, its good. Atleast it will leave us with cleaner house n self 😇 #ResetMode — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 18, 2020

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu And Vicky Kaushal Are Two Happy Souls In This Throwback Picture

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. The movie received mostly positive reviews and fared well at the box office, as per reports. Taapsee will next be seen in crime thriller film Haseen Dillruba and drama film Rashmi Rocket. Both the films are scheduled to release in 2020.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Returns To Mumbai After 'Haseen Dillruba' Shoot Schedule Gets Postponed

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu To Star Opposite Priyanshu Painyuli In 'Rashmi Rocket'?

The cinema associations have stopped production or filming of most films until March 31, 2020. Movies that were supposed to release have been pushed ahead, be it in Hollywood or Bollywood. Celebrities across the world are requesting fans to follow the necessary steps in order to be safe.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.