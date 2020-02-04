Taapsee Pannu's IMPECCABLE Jacket Looks Are A Must-have, See Pics

Taapsee Pannu is one of the unstoppable superstars of Bollywood. Pannu is going to return to the big screen with her upcoming movie Thappad. The family drama movie also stars Sushil Dahiya, Ram Kapoor and more.

Besides from her great success as an actor, Taapsee is known for her goofy off-screen presence and an impeccable sense of fashion. The actor never fails to awestruck her fans with her gorgeous posts on social media. Here are the times when the Saand Ki Aankh star pulled off the jacket look beautifully:

Jacket looks of Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee looks gorgeous in this red attire. She wore a fiery red checkered jacket with an off-white top and brown knee-length skirt. The actor completed her look with red strappy heels and minimal makeup. The Badla star looked stunning with open curls and a cute smile.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu and Tara Sutaria will inspire you to pick some unconventional blouse designs

Taapsee is seen donning a multicolour outfit. The jacket look is filled with many distinct colour patterns. She wore the jacket over a plain white top and the matching multihued pants, covered in the same prints as the jacket. She looked cool with her hair tied in a bun and nude makeup.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's Goofy Pictures That Make Her So Relatable To Her Fans; See Pics

With a top knot hairdo, Pannu looks like a true diva in this all-black attire. The all-black dress constitutes a black jacket, worn over silk V-neck shirt. It has beautiful leather sleeves starting from her elbow. Taapsee accessorized her outfit with round black earrings.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's line from 'Thappad' reminds everyone of the iconic line from 'Pink'

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu style file: When she looked drop-dead gorgeous in black

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.