Taapsee Pannu's Line From 'Thappad' Reminds Everyone Of The Iconic Line From 'Pink'

The trailer of Thappad was released a few days ago and fans were awestruck by the gripping subject of this Taapsee Pannu starrer. The film has since then gone on to garner immense praise and appreciation from fans and is steadily creating a massive buzz.

The audience has appreciated how delicately the film has portrayed its subject and how well the characters are portrayed. Fans are eager to watch the film and to know the tale behind this gripping story.

Taapsee Pannu's dialogue from Thappad reminds everyone of her Pink dialogue

However, fans of Taapsee were reminded of another film while watching the trailer for Thappad. The scene where Taapsee delivers her dialogue "Haan Bas Ek Thappad! Par Nahi Maar Sakta", fans instantly recollected the famous dialogue from Pink which was “No means No”.

The films are quite different in narrative compared to each other, however this message is something that really caught on with the netizens. This film is deemed to be a thought-provoking film by Anubhav Sinha, according to fans.

Fans over the Internet have termed Thappad to be this year's Pink and are eagerly waiting for this gut-wrenching subject to be showcased on the big screen. The film is said to be inspired by real-life events and talks about a woman who gets slapped by her husband during a heated argument. The character played by Taapsee then sets out on a journey to divorce her husband despite facing backlash and criticisms from her near ones.

The movie Thappad has a talented ensemble cast of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor. After his previous two critical and box office hits, Anubhav is back with yet another socially relevant spectacle. The film will hit theatres on 28 February and is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar.

