When Taapsee Pannu Shared A Heartfelt Message For Kashmir On Instagram

Pink actor Taapsee Pannu is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about the places she travels to and also shares pictures of the same on her Instagram account. Taapsee Pannu traveled to Kashmir for the shoot of Manmarziyaan and shared a series of BTS pictures. The actor also wrote a few heartfelt notes along with the pictures she shared, take a look.

Taapsee Pannu writes heartfelt notes for Kashmir

Taapsee Pannu shared these pictures from the last few days of her shoot for the movie Manmarziyaan. She wrote that one cannot just simply visit Kashmir without clicking a picture whilst facing the ice-clad mountains. She wrote the lyrics of the song Yeh Hasi vadiya Yeh Khula Aasman.

Taapsee Pannu shared this picture and wrote another heartfelt note along with it. She wrote that Kashmir was truly a paradise and she loved spending her time there. Taapsee Pannu also wrote that she would love to visit Kashmir another time when the weather would be a little better.

Taapsee Pannu seemed to have truly enjoyed her days in Kashmir. She also shared a picture with her director Anurag Kashyap and shared her experience on the sets of the movie that also starred Vicky Kaushal and Abhishekh Bachchan in pivotal roles. She also shared how much she loved her character as Rumi.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu is prepping up and shooting for her upcoming film Haseen Dillruba. The Hindi-language mystery thriller is directed by Vinit Mathew and is slated to release in 2021. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Hansika Motwani, Harshvardhan Rane along with actor Taapsee Pannu.

