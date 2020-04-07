Taapsee Pannu Shares 'majorrrr' Throwback Pic Of Her Dream Come True Moment

Taapsee Pannu shared a throwback photograph of herself from her school days. The picture Taapsee shared was from the time she got the opportunity to become a head girl. In the long endearing post, she wrote how getting this position in school was a dream come true for her.

Taapsee Pannu shares "major throwback" picture

In the photograph shared, Taapsee Pannu begins by addressing the fact that the picture she is sharing is a major throwback. Taapsee also added that she felt a bit embarrassed and proud at the same time while sharing the photo. Taapsee Pannu then added that since she knew the role of a prefect, she had always admired the position. She later continued it was this drive that made her feel that she too wants to become the head girl someday.

The photograph shared was from the moment Taapsee Pannu fulfilled this dream of becoming a head girl of the school. Taapsee Pannu called it a rare moment when she planned something and it actually happened. Taapsee also admitted that a few plans along the way failed, but she has only learnt from those experiences. The picture shows a young Taapsee taking the oath as she stands in her school uniform. Taapsee Pannu admitted that in the picture she seems lost because she was happy that her wish had finally come true.

Taapsee added that at times you try really hard for something and once you achieve it, you don’t know what to do, and hence this picture was one of those moments. Taapsee also joked that while she stared down distracted, the head boy on the other end seemed more interested in the camera. Taapsee then concluded the post with a few emojis and a hashtag which said throwback.

