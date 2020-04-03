Taapsee Pannu Posts Throwback Picture During Quarantine, Recalls 'experimental Haircut'

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has shared a throwback picture with her hair chopped short and netizens have been going gaga over it. The Manmarziyaan actor had earlier posted an old picture of herself with blue/purple coloured hair and had stated through its caption that it had been a nightmare to maintain that colour. Continuing that series, on Friday, she shared that since she couldn't handle the colour for long, she chopped her hair short.

Taapsee looked refreshingly different in the look which has been lauded by her fans and followers on social media. In the caption, Taapsee revealed, "Andddd the experiment continues... Since my hair couldn’t handle that colour for long got it all chopped off.". She added, "Heard ppl really get attached to their hair length but then I feel yeh ‘ghar ki kheti’ hai and I have full faith in my Punjabi genes 😁 So chop chop 💇🏻‍♀️ #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost".

Have a look:

What's next for Taapsee Pannu?

The actor was last seen in the Anubhav Sinha-directed film Thappad which released in theatres in February. She received a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike for her nuanced performance in the film about domestic violence.

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the murder mystery Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey, the athletic drama Rashmi Rocket opposite Aparshakti Khurana and the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu as cricketer Mithali Raj. In addition, Taapsee will team with actor Tahir Raj Bhasin for the drama Looop Lapeta, which is the official remake of the Hollywood film Run Lola Run.

