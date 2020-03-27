Taapsee Pannu Shares A "memorable" Throwback From 'Pink', Calls It #QuarantinePost

Taapsee Pannu recently took to Instagram and post a picture from her days of shooting the film Pink. The Thappad actor also shared the story behind this picture. Taapsee Pannu also revealed that she is planning to share many other throwback pictures in the upcoming days.

Taapsee shares throwback from 'Pink' sets

Coronavirus has brought the entire world to a standstill. Many people across the globe are practicing social distancing and are also in self-quarantine mode. Many Bollywood and international celebrities are also following the guidelines given by health organisations.

Now, Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu seems to be the latest actor to join several other Bollywood celebs by starting her own social media post series. Taapsee recently shared a throwback from her film Pink. Pannu also shared the story behind the picture. In this picture, Taapsee is posing along with her Pink co-stars Andrea Tariang and Kirti Kulhari.

While sharing the story of this Pink throwback, Taapsee also revealed her plans of sharing other never before seen throwback pictures. In her Instagram caption, Taapsee said, “This one is from the workshop time of Pink when we three were asked to spend time with each other and click some pictures from our own phones like we are flatmates for real and make sure the chemistry n bond reflects in each picture."

She added, “Was my first time to do a workshop of this sort but it was truly a memorable experience with these 2. We were so familiar with each other by the time we went to shoot we didn’t have to try too hard to show that we lived like ‘one’ #MajorThrowback #ArchiveVisit #QuarantinePost." Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's Instagram post here.

