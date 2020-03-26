Taapsee Pannu: Times When 'Thappad' Actor Stunned Her Fans With Stylish Palazzo Outfits

In recent times, one actor who truly showcased her acting brilliance is none other than Taapsee Pannu. Her performance in her last release Thappad was highly lauded by both critics and audience. Taapsee Pannu has emerged as a stellar performer. Films like Pink, Saand Ki Aankh, Naam Shabana, Judwa 2, and Mission Mangal have made her a bankable star.

Apart from her films, Taapsee Pannu is also widely adored for her style statement. Her unconventional yet chic taste in fashion makes her a true fashionista. Taapsee Pannu also enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. In fact, she has over 15 million followers on Instagram alone. Talking about Taapsee Pannu's Instagram, we can't fail to notice her love for palazzo pants /palazzo outfits. So much so that Taapsee Pannu's Instagram account is filled with her pictures in stylish palazzo outfits. Let's take a look

Taapsee Pannu's hi-fashion palazzo outfits

Taapsee Pannu looks gorgeous in this stunning beige and gold palazzo outfit, with a matching crop jacket.

If you thought that you can wear palazzo pants with kurta's only then take a look at this Taapsee Pannu's Instagram photo. The Judwa 2 actor looks ravishing in this corporate look.

In this Taapsee Pannu's Instagram photo, the Badla actor is truly giving us some serious fashion goals. She looks ethereal in this regal ensemble.

Taapsee Pannu makes heads turn in this uber-cool co-ord palazzo outfit.

Taapsee is all smiles for the camera as she stuns in this red palazzo pants with and striped top ensemble.

Source: Taapsee Pannu Instagram