Taapsee Pannu's Vacation Pictures With Younger Sister Shagun Pannu Are Hard To Miss

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu shares a great bond with sister Shagun Pannu and it is evident from their travel pictures that they share on social media. Shagun is reportedly a business development head at a wedding planning agency. Check out a few of their best holiday pictures together.

Taapsee and Shagun’s vacation pictures

Before the release of her recently acclaimed film, Thappad, Taapsee Pannu was seen vacating with her sister Shagun Pannu and others in Mauritius. Taapsee uploaded a few pictures from there. In one of them, she was seen with Shagun wearing a red jumpsuit. In another picture, Taapsee opted for ripped shorts and a black mesh top.

In the below picture, Shagun Pannu can be seen getting a nice hug from big sister Taapsee Pannu. It is from their vacation in Spain.

Taapsee Pannu spent her 2018 New Year with her sister Shagun Pannu. They together spent the New Year Eve in Goa. The picture is from a midnight celebration.

Taapsee Pannu shared a picture with Shagun Pannu from a skyscraper. Taapsee wore a black jacket on black jeans, while Shagun wore a light multicolour zipper on denim jeans along with a scarf.

