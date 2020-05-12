Taapsee Pannu Shares 'what She Knew' Before Shooting The Interval Of Manmarziyaan; See Pic

It seems like Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who is also one of the most active social media stars, is going through the photos from her old album as she has shared numerous throwback photos. Be it from school or from the sets of her previous projects, Taapsee Pannu's social media feed has given a glimpse of the actor's personal and professional life. Recently, the interval still of her 2018 release Manmarziyaan also joined the list. On Tuesday, that is May 12, 2020, Taapsee Pannu shared a photo featuring her while shooting Manmarziyaan's interval sequence. Read on to know how she made it relatable with the current situation.

The Pink actor shared a photo in the look of her character in the Anurag Kashyap directorial. She is seen striking a pose in a printed blue and red Patiala paired with a grey hoodie. Taapsee is also seen holding a side bag while resting her hand on the waist. She Instagrammed the photo with a caption, in which she re-visited the night of shooting the interval. Her caption read, "The night shoots I hate but the sequences I like. The interval sequence of manmarziyaan n I knew this is gonna make a lot of hearts break. Atleast the ones who have loved n lost." Adding a touch of her humour in the caption, she added that, "Right now this picture is more apt for 'waiting for lockdown to get over be like'". The photo garnered more than 80k likes within minutes and is still counting.

Check out the post below:

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming movies

The Badla actor was last seen essaying the lead in the Anubhav Sinha directed film Thappad. Last year, she was a part of four films that received a positive response from the critics and the audience. She also played a pivotal character in the much-anticipated flick Mission Mangal alongside Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, she won many hearts as she played the role of Prakashi Tomar, the world's oldest sharpshooter. She was seen playing the role alongside actor Bhumi Pednekar in the movie Saand Ki Aankh. The actor has announced a few upcoming projects. The upcoming projects from her kitty include Haseen Dilruba and Loop Lapeta.

