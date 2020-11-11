Taapsee Pannu Shares BTS Still From 'Rashmi Rocket'; Says 'going To Be One Of Many Firsts'

Ever since actress Taapsee Pannu has commenced shooting for her upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket in Pune, she has been treating fans with a glimpse of her preparation. Recently, the Baby actress shared a picture s the titular character on social media while revealing the amount of hard work she has been putting into the character.

Taapsee Pannu shares a picture from Rashmi Rocket sets

In the picture, Taapsee can be seen making a stance at the running field which depicts that she is about to start with her running drill. Taapsee Pannu will essay the role of a Gujarati athlete named Rashmi in the film. To be convincing as a fast runner, Taapsee has been practicing several exercises. To improve her sprint, she has also taken to yoga. Apart from this, the Naam Shabana actress had also shared another picture where she can be seen acing up the yoga pose.

Jackky Bhagnani was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, “Arey wahh.” Actress Tisca Chopra also commented and wrote, “ Loved that muscled form.” Apart from the celebs, several fans were quick enough to hail her for the kind of roles she plays. One of the users wrote, “ most beautiful actress in Bollywood.” Another user wrote, “awesome.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “my eyes stuck on you well-defined arms.” Another user commented, “Your pink shoes remind me of your film Pink.”

Meanwhile, apart from Rashmi Rocket, the actress has also started preparing for her next film Looop Lapeta. A day after she announced the wrap of her next Haseen Dilruba, the actor was already on to a new one, the very next day. She has started working on the film titled Looop Lapeta. Producer Tanujj Garg took to Twitter on October 30 to share pictures from the recce that the team conducted for the film. Taapsee is paired opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin in the movie. The lead duo can be seen posing with Tanujj, and the director Akash Bhatia is one of the photographs. As Tanujj wrote he was ‘back to pavilion’ for the recee of the ‘drama-comedy.’, he also shared another photograph where he is standing and posing with a crew member.

