Taapsee Pannu Says Her Prep For 'Rashmi Rocket' Is Totally ‘carb-rich’

Taapsee Pannu recently took to her social media to showcase a glimpse of herself prepping for her much-awaited movie, Rashmi Rocket. The actor essays the role of a fast runner in the movie. However, instead of a rigorous workout routine, the actor chose to share a glimpse of her diet which she has inculcated for the movie.

Taapsee Pannu on her prep for Rashmi Rocket

The post has Taapsee sitting on a swing while munching a dish to her heart's content. The actor has opted for a no-makeup look and can be seen sporting a black top along with grey pants and her hair tied to a neat ponytail. She then went on to give some details behind her dish in the caption of the post. The Thappad actor wrote that this is how her prepping for Rashmi Rocket looks like.

Taapsee Pannu binges on sweet potato tikkis

Taapsee further wrote that she is starting off her day with a carb-rich breakfast which is planned by nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal. The actor added that Munmun has also advised her that for working towards an athletic body, one does not need to only consume proteins. She went on to say that to achieve the same, one has to maintain a fine balance on their diet.

The Naam Shabana actor then goes on to say that she is binging on sweet potato tikkis. Taapsee went on to say that Munmun recommends the same to her for a high-fibre content and that the dish also tastes good. Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Talking about the movie, Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee essays the role of a girl called Rashmi who runs at a great speed for which the locals from her village give her the nickname of 'rocket'. Her character from the movie will be hailing from Kutch, in Gujarat. Akarsh Khurana, who is known for directing the movie Karwaan featuring the late Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan, will be directing Rashmi Rocket. The movie has been penned by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha, and Kanika Dhillon. Taapsee was last seen in the Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad.

