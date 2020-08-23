Taapsee Pannu Continued To Shoot For Courtroom Scene In 'Pink' With Viral Infection?

In the year 2016, Taapsee Pannu featured in a strong women-centric film titled Pink. Written and directed by Shoojit Sircar and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the bold film managed to strike the right chord with the audience. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan and Angad Bedi, Pink transformed into a commercial success in no time.

But, do you know that during the filming some courtroom scenes, Taapsee was not feeling her best and wanted to dub for her dialogues later as per Shoojit Sircar's instructions?

Why Taapsee Wanted To Dub For Her Scenes Later And What Changed Her Decision

The story plot of Pink is based on a molestation case filed by a young group of women who seek justice in the court of law and with the help of a capable lawyer they also win the case. Taapsee played the role of Minal Arora, the lead in the drama flick, and a majority of her scenes in the movie were filmed in a courtroom.

As per IMDb trivia, the Badla actress while shooting the courtroom scenes was not well and suffering from a viral infection. This is why she wanted to dub for those specific scenes later on.

However, the co-director and writer of the movie Shoojit Sircar felt that Pannu's 'illness will add more authenticity' to her courtroom scenes, as per Trivia on IMDb.

Hence, he asked the Thappad actress to continue shooting the scenes and say her dialogues irrespective of her viral infection as he wanted to add a reliability factor to those significant scenes in the film. As per the instructions, Taapsee Pannu delivered her dialogues with the utmost difficulty and gave a memorable performance in the courtroom scenes. The actor later dropped the idea of dubbing her dialogues.

In fact, once the shooting of the court-room scenes was complete, Pannu said that she had a fun time shooting for them according to trivia on IMDb. Fortunately, the experiment turned in Taapsee's favour and the courtroom scenes looked very real on the silver-screen which perfectly reflected the mental trauma that her character was going through in the movie. In terms of figures, Pink's box-office collection was huge, standing at ₹107.32 crores in comparison to its making budget of ‎₹23 crores.

On the professional front, Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed Thappad. The movie released in February 2020 and minted ₹43.77 crores at the box-office. Taapsee Pannu played a strong housewife in the drama film who separates from her rich husband when he slaps her in front of their family and friends. The actor gave a stellar performance in the Bollywood film.

