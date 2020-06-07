Taapsee Pannu, Other Actors Who Nailed Role Of A Haryanvi Girl Onscreen

The Haryanvi language is slowly and gradually making its way into Bollywood. Some of the recent Bollywood films have portrayed the beauty of this language at its best. Be it the accent of the people or the beauty of the place, filmmakers have showcased various aspects of the state and its language in their movies. Here is a list of some movies in which actors nailed their Haryanvi accent and dialect. Take a look:

Taapsee Pannu in Saand Ki Aankh

Saand Ki Aankh released in 2019 and featured Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. This highly anticipated film of a real-life story was directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap. The film tells the real-life story of two female sharpshooters who are in their 60s. They live in a patriarchal society in Haryana and prove their potential to the men who try to control their lives. The film was based on Prakashi and Chandro Tomar and went on to make a decent number at the box-office. For her role, Taapsee took lessons to learn the rural Haryanvi accent. She learned the language by staying with the local people and communicating with them.

Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu franchise is one of the most popular ones in Bollywood. The film has an ensemble cast of R Madhavan, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the life of Manu, an NRI doctor who comes to India to search for a bride. However, he meets Tanu, a fun-loving girl who has no plans of marrying him, but the two eventually fall in love and get hitched. Later, its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns also hit the theatres in which Kangana played a dual role. For her character of Kusum ‘Datto’ Kumari and her Haryanvi accent, Kangana reportedly took lessons from Sunita Sharma.

Anushka Sharma in Sultan

In 2016, Anushka Sharma played the lead role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan, opposite Salman Khan. The plot of the film revolves around Sultan, who is a classic underdog wrestler, looking for a comeback by defeating all odds. The movie was a blockbuster and did very well at the box-office, and reportedly earned around ₹623.33 crores worldwide. In the film, Anushka’s character hails from Haryana and to get the perfect Haryanvi accent, she spent time with female wrestlers from the state. She also got trained with female wrestlers and picked up their mannerisms.

