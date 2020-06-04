Taapsee Pannu's 'Daryaa' And Other Heartbreaking Songs Composed By Amit Trivedi

Born on April 8, 1979, Amit Trivedi is an Indian film composer, singer, and lyricist. His musical work ranges from angry rock, authentic classical to honey-soaked romantic tunes. After working as a theatre composer, he made his debut as a film composer in the 2008 released film Aamir. However, he got much fame for his critically acclaimed work in Dev.D in the year 2009. He was garnered with both the R. D. Burman Award and the Best Background Score at the Filmfare Awards 2010. Take a look at some of his heartbreaking songs of all time.

Daryaa from Manmarziyaan

Amit Trivedi’s most famous song from the Manmarizyaan album is Daryaa. The song is a heartbreaking track with music composed by Amit Trivedi. Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallaya have lent their voice for the sung, while Shellee penned down the lyrics. An unplugged version by Deveshi Sahgal of the song Daryaa was also released later. The film is a love story based in Amristar, Punjab, based on a twisty love triangle plot between Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Zinda from Lootera

The soothing melody Zinda Hoon from Lootera is still remembered by many of us. The song is considered as dense, which is filled with emotions. It is also one of the best compositions by Amit Trivedi. The song is sung by Amit Trivedi and lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The soulful song talks about melancholy in a very poetic way.

Iktara from Wake Up Sid

This song is from the film Wake Up Sid, which starred the actors Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen Sharma in the lead roles. The song Iktara has been sung by Kavita Seth and Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is given by Amit Trivedi. The song has been composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. What most critics and fans liked about the song were its lyrics, which were penned down by legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Jaan Nisaar from Kedarnath

Jaan ’Nisaar is a fantastic soothing song that traces the journey of a pair of lovers who are going through the misunderstanding in their relationship. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, while the lyrics of the song are penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song from the film Kedarnath is composed as well as produced by Amit Trivedi. The song currently has about 28 million views on YouTube.

Teri Aahatein from Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Teri Aahatein song was from the movie Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. The soothing track is sung by Karthik and Shilpa Rao, while lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The movie released in the year 2011 and did an average business at the Box-office. The film was Shakun Batra’s directorial. Later, the remix version of the song was also released, which was sung by Shekhar Ravjiani and Shilpa Rao.

