When Taapsee Pannu Made Her Siblings Tie Her Rakhi & Enjoyed Perks Of Being Eldest

The social media feed of Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu shows that she is having a great time with her family amid the nationwide lockdown. From flipping the old albums to sharing the BTS stories of her previous projects, the actor has shared numerous intriguing posts on the internet. Recently, adding one more to the quarantine edition, she shared a photo of her along with her siblings. Read on to know how she added a pinch of humour to the caption.

On May 13, 2020, Taapsee Pannu shared a photo, in which she is seen posing with a few rakhis on her wrist. She is flaunting her rakhis, which has cartoon Doremon and Micky Mouse's cut out, with a wide smile. Her sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu are seen sitting beside her while posing for the selfie. Instagramming the post she wrote a caption that read, 'The day I forced these 2 to tie rakhi to me coz after all raksha toh main bhi kar rahi hu na'. Further, she added, 'The perks of being the eldest sibling are, you have the minions to get you the remote , water and also to crush n cuddle' along with a heart and hugging smiley emoticons. Many of her fans agreed with her in the comments section and within an hour the post received more than 70k likes and still counting.

Check out her post

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming movies

The Pink actor was last seen in the Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. The year 2019 was quite eventful for her as she was a part of four films that received a positive response from the critics and the audience. She also essayed a pivotal character in the much-anticipated flick Mission Mangal alongside Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha among many others.

Meanwhile, she won many hearts as she played the role of Prakashi Tomar, the world's oldest sharpshooter. She was seen playing the role alongside actor Bhumi Pednekar in the movie Saand Ki Aankh. The actor has announced a few upcoming projects. The upcoming projects from her kitty include Haseen Dilruba and Loop Lapeta among many others.

