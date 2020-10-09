Taapsee Pannu Gives Sneak-peek Into Her Healthy 'floating Breakfast' In Maldives; See Pic

Taapsee Pannu is currently vacationing with her sisters Evania Pannu and Shagun Pannu. On October 9, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her enjoying a 'floating breakfast' in the ocean of Maldives. Taapsee Pannu stunned in a sky blue coloured bikini outfit. She stood in her personal pool, opposite the ocean, binging on eggs, avocados, and mushrooms. Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's Instagram post.

In the caption, Taapsee Pannu shared that her nutritionist and fitness consultant, Munmun Ganeriwal has shifted her into a 'shredding diet' for her upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket. She added that Munmun even set her diet during her vacation trip. Taapsee said Munmun indulged her in a yummy holiday 'breakfast of eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats'. Talking about her nutritionist's work, Taapsee said, "As they say, the right people in your life can get things ‘floating’ for you and in my case, it’s done quite literally!".

Taapsee Pannu's Instagram caption read as-

While I take a break, my super-efficient @munmun.ganeriwal continues to hold the fort for me. As she shifts me into a shredding diet for #RashmiRocket . She gets me to indulge in this yummy, holiday breakfast of eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats. As they say, the right people in your life can get things ‘floating’ for you and in my case, it’s done quite literally!

#Holiday #Maldives #OnADietPlan #TajExotica #FloatingBreakfast

October 9, Friday is Taapsee Pannu's third day in the Maldives. She also shared a couple of Instagram stories. In one picture, Taapsee shared a glimpse of the view from her room. Waving to the sun, the actor wrote, "Day 3". In the second picture, she can be seen sipping coffee and smoothies with her sister Shagun Pannu. Taapsee wrote, "Coffee and a smoothie kickstarting our day!"'. Check out the pics below.

Image Credits - Taapsee Pannu Instagram Stories

Image Credits - Taapsee Pannu Instagram Stories

Image Credits - Taapsee Pannu Instagram Stories

Fans' reactions

Several fans commented on Taapsee Pannu's post complimenting her look. One of the users called her pretty and beautiful. Another commented, 'WowðŸ”¥â¤ï¸ You look so beautifulðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Taapsee Pannu's Instagram Comment Section

