Taapsee Pannu Gets Scuba Ready With Her Girl Gang On A Maldives Getaway; See Pics

Taapsee Pannu can be seen having a ball in her recent Instagram posts. She took to her social media handle and shared glimpses of his Maldives getaway with her sisters. She also shared Instagram stories about spending some quality time with her sisters. Let’s take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram posts:

Taapsee's idea of ‘Rise and Shine’

Taapsee Pannu shared some beautiful memories with her recent getaway with her sisters. In her recent picture on Instagram, she can be seen wearing a colourful set of swimsuit with a cool pair of sunglasses. The background scene of the image looks mesmerizing. She stated as to what happens when one takes the idea of ‘rise and shine’ literally. She even mentioned that one of her sisters clicked this picture and called her the newly discovered director. Taapsee Pannu’s fans were thrilled to see her beautiful picture and complimented her in the comment section. Take a look.



While in the Instagram story section, Taapsee shared some beautiful glimpses of her memorable time in the Maldives. Let’s take a look at what the actress shared in her Instagram stories.

Taapsee Pannu's sisters are her best photographers as she has shared many pictures clicked by them. During her vacation to the Maldives, she posted some of the best clicks of her.

She gave beautiful glimpses of her time in the Maldives while she was enjoying watching the stingrays by the beach. In the later stories, she can be seen relaxing and watching the stingrays go by in the sea.

Here she captured a few stingrays and greeted them with a hello as they came nearby to feed. Taapsee looked thrilled to watch these amazing sea creatures.

One of her sisters clicked an awesome selfie of the Pannu sisters and Taapsee captioned it as 'the next-gen Pannus'. Taapsee seems to be close to her sisters as they all can be seen having a blast during their vacay time.

The Baby actress also shared a picture of the sunset while she was enjoying her time on the beach. She managed to capture the sunset beautifully and asked her fans whether this could get more magical.

She later added a few clicks of her prepping up for scuba diving. Taapsee, along with her sisters can be seen enjoying the dip during their vacation time.

Also Read Gandhi Jayanti: Kajol, Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra & Others Pay Homage To Bapu

Also Read Taapsee Pannu Bids Adieu To Her Mystery Project 'Anabelle'; See Picture

Also read Taapsee Pannu Celebrates Rhea Chakraborty's Bail; Told 'jailed For Drugs Not Sushant Case'

Also Read Taapsee Pannu Took A Quick Refreshing Vacation To The Maldives With Her Sisters, See Pics

Image Source- Taapsee Pannu's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.