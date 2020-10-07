Taapsee Pannu Took A Quick Refreshing Vacation To The Maldives With Her Sisters, See Pics

Taapsse Pannu has taken a break from her busy life. The actor is off to the Maldives for a short and quick vacation with her two sisters Shagun Pannu and Evania Pannu. Taapsee let her fans and followers know of her trip through her Instagram stories. Read ahead to know more.

Taapsee Pannu heads to the Maldives for a quick vacation

Taapsee Pannu has jetted off to the Maldives for a quick vacation. Her travel buddies for the vacation are her sisters Shagun Pannu and Evania Pannu. The Badla actor has shared her fun moments from the journey via her Instagram stories.

Instagramming it to her 17.7 million followers, Taapsee has posted many pictures and videos of her journey to the Maldives. She posted the first Instagram story when she was at the airport. She captioned the story as ‘Let the vacation begin’ with many smiley emojis. The actor was wearing a white lacy mask, which had little flowers embroidered on it.

Her second story was of her getting a cute welcome at the airport by Indigo airlines. They gifted her a bouquet of red and pink paper flowers. She posted a story with on her social media handle. She captioned the photo, “That’s a colourful welcome. Thank you@indigo.6e”.

The next one was of her inside the plane sitting beside her sisters. They are all earring face shields and masks. Taapsee Pannu's sisters are engaged in an animated chat with each other in the story. The three sisters are taking the utmost care while being on their vacation. She captioned the story, “My distressed travel buddies”.

The next story was of her at her hotel which is going to be her stay for a couple of days. The actor and her sisters have decided to spend their stay at The Taj Exotica of the Maldives. Taapsee Pannu posted a picture story of her facing the pool and the breeze flaring the hem of her dress. She captioned the story, “Hello Maldives” and “Home for the next few days”.

In the next story, Taapsee Pannu and her sisters wasted no more time and got into the pool to relax. The photo of the three sisters is taken from the back while they looked at the scene before them. Taapsee captioned the story, “Without wasting any time” and tagged her sisters in it.

The next story was a video of Tapsee and her sisters having fun in the pool. She is heard saying that her two sisters are ‘supreme swimmers’ and that they have two supreme swimmers in the house. Tapsee Pannu's sisters are seen swimming around the pool. The video also pans to give a sneak-peek of the surrounding scenery. It looks absolutely serene.

The actor's Maldives photos and videos have given some major travel goals. Tapsee Pannu's Instagram handle is full of pictures and videos of her personal and professional life. She also shares pictures from her photoshoots. Taapsee Pannu's whereabouts are known to her fans and followers via her Instagram.

On the work front

Taapsee Pannu has a couple of big releases coming ahead. Taapsee Pannu is well-known for her performance in the 2020 social drama movie Thappad. The movie was also received critical acclamation. She will be next seen in the biopic of the Indian woman’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj. The movie is titled Shabaash Mithu. The movie is set to release in November 2020. Taapsee is also going to star alongside Nana Patekar in the movie titled Tadka. It is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster movie Salt N Pepper. The movie is scheduled to release in December 2020.

