Neha Dhupia Slammed By Netizens After Her Controversial Statement On 'Roadies Revolution'

Neha Dhupia is currently one of the 'gang leaders' on the massively popular reality TV show, Roadies Revolution.The actor's latest statement in the reality show, however, sparked controversy. In one of the episodes, Neha Dhupia slammed one of her fellow contestants for slapping his girlfriend when she cheated on him. She also stated that it was her choice to date multiple men but he did not have the right to hit her. After this statement, netizens took to social media to admonish Neha Dhupia and many called her out for her double standards and alleged 'fake feminism'.

Neha Dhupia gets slammed by netizens for her statement on Roadies Revolution

In the latest episode of Roadies Revolution, Neha Dhupia yelled at one of her fellow contestants after she found out that he slapped his cheating girlfriend. Neha Dhupia also claimed that it was the girl's choice to date five men and that the man had no right to stop her. This statement sparked controversy, as many fans noticed Neha Dhupia's double standards. Several netizens then took to social media to slam the actor and called out for being hypocrite.

@NehaDhupia having 5 boyfriend and it’s her choice , and the problem lies with the loyal boy !! Sasta maal fukna bandh karo dumbhead #dumb_roadies — pankaj saini (@panku_lucky) March 12, 2020

Shame on people like @NehaDhupia, who show such double faces on equality !! https://t.co/z6XWMOFHIj — Baibhab Chakraborty (@Im_baibhab) March 12, 2020

#NehaDhupia aub tho madam kuch bolne sa phile soch lo nahi tho aisa mems ka chata parega puri zindagi sochna parega pic.twitter.com/GopPPfg6N6 — Imrealkounain (@imrealkounain) March 12, 2020

If a person is dating someone and he/she dates other people at same time thn he/she is 100% characterless .Here I said it. #NehaDhupia — Diksha Sisodia (@dikshasisodiaa) March 12, 2020

