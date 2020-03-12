The Debate
The Debate
Neha Dhupia Slammed By Netizens After Her Controversial Statement On 'Roadies Revolution'

Television News

Neha Dhupia received massive backlash on social media after she slammed a contestant for hitting his girlfriend after he found that she was cheating on him

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia is currently one of the 'gang leaders' on the massively popular reality TV show, Roadies Revolution.The actor's latest statement in the reality show, however, sparked controversy. In one of the episodes, Neha Dhupia slammed one of her fellow contestants for slapping his girlfriend when she cheated on him. She also stated that it was her choice to date multiple men but he did not have the right to hit her. After this statement, netizens took to social media to admonish Neha Dhupia and many called her out for her double standards and alleged 'fake feminism'. 

Also Read | Roadies Revolution: Neha Dhupia lashes out at a contestant for hitting a girl; watch video

Also Read | Roadies Revolution: Raftaar loses cool on a contestant who confessed to shooting a dog

Neha Dhupia gets slammed by netizens for her statement on Roadies Revolution

In the latest episode of Roadies Revolution, Neha Dhupia yelled at one of her fellow contestants after she found out that he slapped his cheating girlfriend. Neha Dhupia also claimed that it was the girl's choice to date five men and that the man had no right to stop her. This statement sparked controversy, as many fans noticed Neha Dhupia's double standards. Several netizens then took to social media to slam the actor and called out for being hypocrite.

Also Read | Roadies Revolution audition has 'Paragliding man' entertaining judges

Also Read | Neha Dhupia shares a priceless video of daughter Mehr ringing in her first Holi
 

 

 

First Published:
