Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Manmarziyaan' Was Inspired By A 1992 Bollywood Film?

Anurag Kashyap's critically 2018 film Manmarziyaan is one of his most-liked romantic dramas, starring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. The romantic-drama is based on the topic of infidelity and an extramarital affair, with stellar performances by all the actors in Manmarziyaan, managed to get mixed reviews e by the viewers.

But, do you know that the Taapsee Pannu starrer is inspired from a 1992 Bollywood flick starring late actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neelam Kothari?

Also Read: Randeep Hooda's Birthday: Throwback To His Phenomenal Transformation For 'Sarabjit'

Taapsee Pannu Starrer Manmarziyaan Is Inspired By A 1992 Bollywood Film?

As per IMDb trivia, the story of Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Abhishek Bachchan's romantic drama Manmarziyaan is inspired by a popular Hindi movie titled Kasak. Released in the year 1992, Kasak featuring late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Chunky Pandey.

Kasak was directed by filmmaker K. Bapayya who was counted amongst famous film directors of the 90s era and, has helmed several successful films like Ghar Ek Mandir, Dildaar, Pyar Ka Devta under his credit.

Also Read:Did You Know Kareena Kapoor Khan Was Offered Jessica's Role In 'No One Killed Jessica'?

Source: A still from Ek Taj Mahal Dil Mein/ Shemaroo Filmi Gaane/ Youtube

The story of Kasak revolves around three characters Divya(Neelam Kothari), Suraj (Chunkey Pandey), and Vijay (Rishi Kapoor). Wherein Divya is sad post the demise of her lover Suraj, and her parents get her married to Vijay. Gradually, Divya falls in love with Vijay but little does she know that her former lover Suraj is alive and comes back in her life.

Similar to Kasak, the story plot of Manmarziyaan too is a love triangle between three characters. Namely Rumi Bagga (Taapsee Pannu), Vicky Sandhu (Vicky Kaushal), and Robbie (Abhishek Bachchan).

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela To Sushant Singh Rajput; List Of Actors Who Made B-town Debut In 2013

As per the story, Rumi and Vicky love each other dearly, but Rumi is unhappy with Vicky's carefree attitude and wants a marriage commitment from him. This trait of Rumi scares Vicky who does not want to commit. Eventually, Rumi decides to move on in life and ties the knot with Robbie, an NRI who fell in love with her at first sight.

But, after Rumi and Robbie's marriage, she cheats on her husband with Vicky and, Robbie finds about her extra-marital affair. This agitates him and he files for a divorce. This separation from Robbie makes Rumi realize her true love for Robbie and she asks him for a second chance.

Also Read:Did You Know John Abraham Ate 21 Watermelons During A Single Day Of 'Dishoom' Shoot?

Things eventually get sorted and the couple reconciles, whereas Vicky leaves the country. Now comparing the story plots of Kasak and Manmarziyaan one thing is for sure that some elements in both the movies are quite similar especially the love after arrange marriage angle, and that of former lover coming back in life post-wedding. As per the BO records, Kasak did average business at the box-office and so did Anurag's Manmarziyaan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.