Taapsee Pannu Shares Her Punjabi Version Of 'Samwaad' On International Day Of Democracy

Actor Taapsee Pannu recently uploaded a short animated video with a strong message to celebrate International Day of Democracy on Instagram. The video pointed out how Indian democracy was under threat due to misinformation and the actor narrated the video in Punjabi. Take a look at her video and see how fans responded to the same.

Taapsee Pannu's 'Samwaad' video in Punjabi

In the video uploaded by the actor, fans hear Taapsee narrate over an animated video about democracy. She talks a lot about how politicians make claims but disappear after elections. She also mentions that she hopes people wouldn't be hungry or suffer from unemployment in the country. Taapsee also asks important questions in the video like why are people called 'anti-nationalist' when they inquire about the state of the nation or raise their voice against wrongdoings in the country. Taapsee's Punjabi is also flawless in the video.

Taapsee also added a caption that was very similar to her video. She wrote, "Because when you raise questions asking for better for your country it’s not anti-national it’s coz you love your country and countrymen beyond all fears and feel it’s potential is still untapped. To the Largest Democracy of the world, let’s make sure we preserve our ‘rights’ and perform the ‘duties'" (sic). The post was also uploaded to celebrate International Democracy Day.

Many fans liked and commented on the video. Many comments were in Punjabi and fans mentioned that they loved the video. Take a look at the comments fans left on Taapsee's Samwaad video:

Taapsee Pannu is very active on her Instagram and keeps posting regularly for her fans and followers. In one of her last posts, fans could spot the actor in a colourful dress. The post was captioned - 'Let the sunshine on you! Rise and Smile !#KickstartTheDay #WorkLife' (sic). Many people liked and commented on the post. Take a look at the post:

In another post, fans can see the actor in a gipsy avatar. The post is captioned, 'Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November. #FridaysWithRSVP' (sic). Take a look at her post:

