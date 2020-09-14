Vicky Kaushal & Taapsee Pannu Share Throwback Posts As 'Manmarziyaan' Completes 2 Years

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram on Monday, September 14, 2020, to share a throwback picture of himself from Manmarziyaan as the film completes two years in the film industry. The actor shared a quirky picture showing off his look from the film and also penned a simple caption. Seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky showed off his look from the film Manmarziyaan. In the picture, the actor can be seen sporting green hoodie along with a black zipper. He can also be seen opting for a green and blue hair colour with a quirky haircut. And he also completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a simple caption. He added two popcorn emoji along with the hashtag “#Manmarziyaan”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things nice. The post received several likes and comments. Some of the users commented on how much they missed him as the actor had not shared a post for quite some time, while some went on praise the actor and the film. One of the users wrote, “One of my fav movies with few of my fav people and fav songs of all times!” while the other one wrote, “finally a post from you! have been waiting for the longest time”. Take a look at a few more captions below.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal Gives Fans A Glimpse Of His Current Read For The Weekend; See Post

Seems like Vicky is not the actor celebrating the two-year mark of his film, Manmarziyaan. Co-star Taapsee Pannu also took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her along with the makers of the film. The actor also penned a simple note along with the picture. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Manmarziyaan' Was Inspired By A 1992 Bollywood Film?

About the film

The film Manmarziyaan is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and stars Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in crucial roles. The film revolves around a love triangle between a young woman, her cool and quirky boyfriend and a fiancé who is complete husband material. The film released on September 14, 2018, and since then it has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers for its storyline and acting skills. Watch the trailer below.

Also read | Do You Know Bhumi Pednekar & Ayushmann Khurrana Were Initial Choice For 'Manmarziyaan'?

Also read | Vicky Kaushal Starrer 'Manmarziyaan' And Other Films That Explored Subject Of Adultery

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.