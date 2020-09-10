Taapsee Pannu Shares Pics Of Hiking Experience, Says 'all We Actually Need Is Some Peace'

Actress Taapsee Pannu who recently went on hiking to rejuvenate her mind amid the ongoing pandemic has been treating her fans with some amazing pictures from her trip. The Mulk actress shared a picture from her hiking trip where she can be seen striking a pose with a beautiful mountainous picturesque background and looking extremely happy.

Taapsee Pannu shares hiking experience

While captioning the post, it seems that the actress was enjoying her time while hiking and wanted to grasp in some positivity from the fresh air. The Pink actress wrote that it all about peace, smile, and a deep fresh breath that people require at this moment. The post of the actress received thunderous comments from her fans who expressed their happiness and eagerness to know about her hiking experience. One of the users thanked the actress for the post and wrote that Taapsee’s pictures are always stylish and they talk a lot about her fashion sense. Another user wrote that the scenic beauty looks so captivating. A third fan of the actress commented, “you are the fresh breath.” Another follower also thanked the actress for sharing the picture and wrote that these pictures just signify Taapsee’s happiness.

Sometime back, the actress had shared another picture from her hiking diaries where she can be seen sporting a white t-shirt, a pair of yellow shades, and two ponytails while standing on rocks in the picture. Needless to say, her no make-up look left her fans in awe. While captioning the surreal picture, the actress highlighted her glow in the picture and wrote "The glow of hiking."

Meanwhile, the actress is elated to get back to work and face the camera after a long break amid the ongoing pandemic. Taapsee recently shared a picture of her diary which seems to be the one where she jots down her notes for every character. While captioning the post, the actress welcomed the ongoing month vibrantly and wrote that September has brought in a lot of joy to start working back in life. She also wrote that its time to roll and face the camera.

(Image credit: Taapsee Pannu/ Instagram)

