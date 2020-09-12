Taapsee Pannu's 'Safar' Showcases Hardships Faced By Migrant Workers; Watch

Actor Taapsee Pannu recently took to Instagram to share a short animated video titled 'Safar'. The video was narrated by Taapsee Pannu in two different languages. 'Safar' showcased how the migrant workers were still suffering through the worst consequences of the pandemic. Take a look at the video and see what makes the post so unique.

Taapsee Pannu's Safar

In the video uploaded by the actor, fans can overhear the actor's voice narrating all the work migrant labourers had done for the general public. The actor narrates the video in both Hindi & Punjabi and fans can also see animated scenery in the background. The video is almost a minute long.

The video is narrated from the perspective of the migrant workers who are simply mentioning what they do every day. Taapsee's first line is, ''Suno, Humne toh kabhi nahi kaha ki jin makano mai tum base hu woh humne banye hai,'' and so on. The video attempts to showcase how important the daily wage workers were and how they are often neglected. The actor also tried to convey that even though things seemed to be going back to normal, the workers were still suffering.

Taapsee Pannu also added a short caption with the post. The post read (translated), ''#Safar Because for some this still hasn't finished The suffering continues ..... #migrants #Lockdown #Covid #safar #Journey'' (sic). She also added that she had also tried to translate the video in Punjabi.

Many people have since liked and commented on the post. Most fans have mentioned that the video is commendable and Taapsee. Take a look at the comments fans left on Taapsee Pannu's Instagram post:

Pic Credit: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram

Taapsee Pannu's Instagram posts

Taapsee Pannu is very active on her Instagram and keeps posting regularly. Her Instagram is filled with pictures of the actor and her achievements. In her last post, fans can see the actor sporting a black colourful dress. The post was captioned, ''Let the sunshine on you! Rise and Smile!' (sic). Take a look at her post:

In another post, fans saw the actor hiking. The post was captioned, ''Coz all we actually need is some peace, smile and a deep fresh breath!'' (sic). Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram

