Taapsee Pannu Shares Sun-kissed Pic, Says 'Let The Sun Shine On You'

On Friday morning, Taapsee Pannu gave a peek into how she kick-started her day. She posed for a happy picture near her window pane and enjoyed the sunlight. As seen in the pic shared by Pannu on her Instagram wall, the actor was all decked up with heels teamed with a black tee and skirt. Taapsee wrote, "Let the sunshine on you! Rise and Smile." As soon as her post was up, it met with a flurry of comments. Take a look.

Taapsee Pannu shares sun-kissed pic

On Thursday night, Taapsee Pannu shared a glimpse of her short getaway as she went on hiking to rejuvenate her mind amid the ongoing pandemic. She posted a picture from her hiking trip in which she could be seen striking a pose amid the greenery. In the background, the mountains looked bright as they shone in sun.

Through the caption, Taapsee expressed that at times, everyone needs some peace, fresh air and needs to take a deep breath. Her post garnered a lot of attention on the internet. While some fans spoke about how captivating the scenic beauty looked in the picture, many asked her about the location. Taapsee sported a rugged black jegging with a basic tee. She tied two ponytails and also put on a pair of quirky sunglasses.

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's directorial, Thappad, alongside Pavail Gulati. The movie received rave reviews from fans. The film chronicles the story of how a woman's life changes after her husband slaps her.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has a number of projects lined up in her kitty. The 33-year-old will be seen in the upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket. The sports drama is directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. She also will be seen in the upcomer- Haseen Dillruba.

In Looop Lapeta, which is the Hindi adaptation of German classic Run Lola Run, Taapsee will share screen space with Tahir Raj Bhasin. The film is made under the banner of Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment. The movie is slated to release on January 29, 2021.

