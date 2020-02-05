Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Thappad's New Song 'Ek Tukda Dhoop' Released. Watch Here

Tapsee Pannu has been a trending topic since the trailer release of her upcoming film Thappad. The makers of the film have created much anticipation around the film with a number of promotions and other activities. The makers launched a new song of the upcoming film which is called Ek Tukda Dhoop.

Thappad's new song, Ek Tukda Dhoop

Thappad is based on Taapsee's character Amruta who wants to end her marriage after her husband slaps her at a party. The music video of the new song gives the audience a sneak-peek into Taapsee and her husband's disturbing relations after the incident. Tapsee Pannu also took to her Twitter to tell her fans that playing Ammu in the film certainly took a toll on her. Read more about Tapsee Pannu’s Thappad.

As an actor some characters set you free and some suffocate you. This was the latter for me... her righteousness , her maturity to handle every situation, determination deep inside and an infectious calmness on the outside.... she made me grow up...#Thappad 28th feb! pic.twitter.com/1GnZeQrQvE — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 4, 2020

Tapsee Pannu's Thappad

Taapsee is a part of Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad where she will portray the role of a docile housewife. Speaking about her role to a news publishing house, Taapsee said that she is a regular average housewife. Her character is that of a housewife whose relationship is conditioned by patriarchal rules where she is taken for granted. Apart from Thappad, Pannu also has Rashmi Rocket coming up, where she is going to be portraying the role of a Gujarati athlete. Directed by Akarsh Khuranna, the film is going to be produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies.

