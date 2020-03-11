Taapsee Pannu Shares A 'thought Of The Day', Says She Is Brave, Strong And Happy

Taapsee Pannu seems to be a never-ending force in Bollywood as the actor has been constantly delivering back-to-back hits at the box office. The Thappad actor is certainly feeling grateful about the way things are unfolding when it comes to her career. The actor has shared her feelings in a recent post on her Instagram.

Here is what was posted by Taapsee Pannu on Instagram

Taapsee shared a picture of herself in a stunning saree on her Instagram. The actor wore a floral handprinted saree. She matched her apparel with oxidized earrings and a finger ring as well. Pannu completed her look with a simple maroon bindi. Her hair is tied in a bun with some orange flowers placed in it.

In the caption of the post, Taapsee wrote a beautiful quote. The quote spoke about how she is brave because she has faced darkness, and she is humble because she has felt despair in her life. She is also strong because she had to be and grateful because she has known what loss feels like. In the end, Taapsee has added that she is happy because she has learned what matters in her life.

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the movie Thappad. The movie is directed by Anubhav Sinha and it traces the story of a young woman who faces domestic abuse and then tries to get out of the marriage. Taapsee Pannu's photos from the movie that the actor posted on her Instagram are the testament to the essence of the movie.

