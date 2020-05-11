Taapsee Pannu Talks About How ''society Aunties'' Judged Her For Playing With Boys

Taapsee Pannu, in an interview with a media publication spoke about battling judgment from the society aunties. The Saand Ki Aankh actor also spoke about how her mother always supported her and never stopped her from doing anything.

Here is what Taapsee Pannu said

The interview featured Taapsee's mother Nirmaljeet Pannu, the actor opened up about how the aunties in her society judged her for playing with boys. Taapsee shared that she used to be a sporty kid and that she would hardly be at home after school. The actor revealed that she would be in her society premises playing all kinds of sports. Taapsee Pannu also revealed that she never really played with dolls, but liked sports instead.

Taapsee Pannu shared that after the ninth standard, the girls from her society would never come to play in the society very often, because they were not allowed. She feels that it was probably because their families thought it was not normal for girls to play with boys. But, Taapsee Pannu said that she would always step down and play with the boys. Taapsee Pannu further added that just because she used to play with the boys even when she was in the 12th standard, the aunties in her society judged her and kept saying that they would not let their daughters play with her. Taapsee believes that it was weird, but it never really bothered her.

Further, Taapsee Pannu's mother said that a lot of people used to say mean things about Taapsee. She added that but, today everything had changed and the people only speak well for her. Nirmaljeet Pannu further said that people think Taapsee Pannu is doing a great job now. On this, Taapsee Pannu immediately said that her mom is extremely cool and supportive.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the film Thappad. The movie features Taapsee Pannu alongside Pavail Gulati in the lead role. Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in the biographical film titled Shabaash Mithu. The film is based on the real-life inspirational story of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj whose role will be essayed by Taapsee Pannu. The film will be directed by Rahul Dholakia.

