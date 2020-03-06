The Debate
Taapsee Pannu To Start Shooting For 'Rocket Rashmi' Soon; Date Revealed

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu will soon start shooting for 'Rocket Rashmi' very soon and the dates are revealed. Read on to know more about the film and shooting dates here.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is all set for another sports drama which is titled as Rashmi Rocket, and reports state that she will start shooting for the film from March 26, 2020. The film will be helmed by Akarsh Khurana. Read on to know more about the Rashmi Rocket’s shoot and what Khurana has to say about the film:

READ | Throwback To Taapsee Pannu And Bhumi Pednekar's Adorable Moments From 'Saand Ki Aankh'

Taapsee Pannu gears up for Rocket Rashmi

Reports state that Taapsee Pannu is all set for the shoot her upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the upcoming 2020 film will feature Vicky Kadian, Priyanshu Painyuli, Taapsee Pannu. The film revolves around a Gujarati girl; whose run speed garners her the title of 'Rocket' by people from her village. In the film, she overcomes several hurdles and becomes one of the best.

READ | 'Thappad' Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Mints Rs 21.14 Crore By Day 6
 

Back in August 2019, Taapsee Pannu took to her official social media handle to post a motion poster of the film Rashmi Rocket. The caption read, “On your mark, get set, halo!” It also read, “Meet the headstrong and fearless Rashmi Rocket.” She had also posted the first look of her character in the month of August. Here are the posts. 

Taapsee Pannu captioned the first-look photo of Rashmi Rocket saying, “To sprint ahead, sometimes you have to take a few steps back...all set to ‘race’ on this new ‘track’ with Rashmi...Tomorrow." The photo featured Pannu in a Kutchi tribal outfit. Here is the social media post. This was uploaded on August 29, 2019. 

READ | Akshay Kumar's Quirky Photos With Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty And Taapsee Pannu; See Here
 

 

READ | Taapsee Pannu Aces The No Makeup Look Like A Diva In These Instagram Photos
 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
