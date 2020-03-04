The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Taapsee Pannu Aces The No Makeup Look Like A Diva In These Instagram Photos

Bollywood News

'Thappad' actor Taapsee Pannu has given examples of body positivity and natural beauty with her no-makeup images. Check out some of these pictures below.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is currently the talk of the town as her latest movie Thappad is making ripples in the industry. As per reports, the movie is performing extremely well at the box office. In the movie, Taapsee Pannu is essaying the inspiring role of an independent woman.

In real-life too, Taapsee Pannu has inspired women to embrace themselves just as they are. She has uploaded makeup-less pictures on social media, leaving women inspired. Have a look at Taapsee's no makeup looks here:

Beach getaway

In this picture, Taapsee Pannu can be seen enjoying on a beach. She has donned red beachwear and has only accessorised her look with a black sling bag. Taapsee Pannu has not applied any makeup and looks absolutely gorgeous while having fun at the beach.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

When Taapsee Pannu surprised her sister on her birthday

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee Pannu shared a video with fans in which she has opted for the no-makeup look. In the video, Taapsee can be seen surprising her sister on her birthday. Have a look at the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

A lunch date

Here, Taapsee Pannu can be seen having lunch with director Anubhav Sinha. Taapsee Pannu is seen smiling brightly in the picture. She is wearing casual clothes without any makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Taapsee Pannu nailing the no-makeup looks:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

ALSO READ| Taapsee Pannu's Awards And Accolades Which The 'Pink' Actor Has Won For Her Performances 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

ALSO READ| 'Thappad' Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Expected To See An Increase

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

ALSO READ| Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' Gets Love From Vicky Kaushal, Actor Urges Fans To Watch The Film

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

ALSO READ| Taapsee Pannu And Karishma Tanna Look Every Bit Diva As They Ace The Khaki Ethnic Look

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Army
ARMY CHIEF ON CHANGING WARFARE
PM Modi
PM MODI NOT TO CELEBRATE HOLI
MNS
MNS THREATENS 'TAARAK MEHTA' TEAM
Stuart Broad
STUART BROAD OFFERS MOCK HANDSHAKE
Vijay Deverakonda
'ANAKONDA' PIC
Sambit Patra
BJP SLAMS MAMATA BANERJEE