Taapsee Pannu Aces The No Makeup Look Like A Diva In These Instagram Photos

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is currently the talk of the town as her latest movie Thappad is making ripples in the industry. As per reports, the movie is performing extremely well at the box office. In the movie, Taapsee Pannu is essaying the inspiring role of an independent woman.

In real-life too, Taapsee Pannu has inspired women to embrace themselves just as they are. She has uploaded makeup-less pictures on social media, leaving women inspired. Have a look at Taapsee's no makeup looks here:

Beach getaway

In this picture, Taapsee Pannu can be seen enjoying on a beach. She has donned red beachwear and has only accessorised her look with a black sling bag. Taapsee Pannu has not applied any makeup and looks absolutely gorgeous while having fun at the beach.

When Taapsee Pannu surprised her sister on her birthday

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee Pannu shared a video with fans in which she has opted for the no-makeup look. In the video, Taapsee can be seen surprising her sister on her birthday. Have a look at the video here:

A lunch date

Here, Taapsee Pannu can be seen having lunch with director Anubhav Sinha. Taapsee Pannu is seen smiling brightly in the picture. She is wearing casual clothes without any makeup.

Taapsee Pannu nailing the no-makeup looks:

