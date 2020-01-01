Telugu Movies In 2019: 5 Best Films You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Tollywood is a segment of the Indian cinema, which is dedicated to producing motion pictures in the Telugu language, widely spoken in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Tollywood movies are often dubbed in Hindi and other Indian languages for the wide populace. Here are the best Tollywood movies of 2019 that one can never get tired of watching:

5 Best Tollywood films of 2019

Mallesham

Based on the life of Chintakindi Mallesham, who received a Padma Shri award for inventing a machine that processes yarn for sarees in a very short time. Mallesham is a biopic that has won the hearts of millions. The film was released on June 14, 2019. It has been critically acclaimed and was a massive box-office hit.

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya is a comedy thriller film directed by Swaroop RSJ and written by Naveen Polishetty. It revolves around a Nellore-based detective whose life gets in danger when he starts investigating the case of a dead body abandoned near a railway track. Fans have called it the Indian version of Sherlock Holmes. It is one of the best Tollywood films of 2019.

READ | 'You' Season 2 Drops; Penn Badgley Fans Can't Stop With Gossip Girl Memes

Game Over

Released on June 14, Game Over features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It is a drama thriller flick that has garnered a huge fan base and was a huge success at the box office. It revolves around a girl who suffers from PTSD and chronic fear of the dark. It has been considered as one of the best thrillers of 2019 by the fans.

READ | Akshay Kumar Teams Up With YRF For A Big-budgeted Action Comedy

Jersey

Jersey is a 2019 sports drama penned and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. It was released in the month of April and has received extremely positive reviews from critics. It features Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. It is one of the most fan favourite films of 2019.

READ | Jack Black Says His Family Vacation Will Include 'water, Slides, And A Shark'

Valmiki

Released in September, Valmiki is considered as one of the best films of 2019 by fans and critics alike. It is a remake of a 2014 Tamil film, which in turn is loosely based on a 2006 South Korean film. It features Varun Tej in the lead role. Fans have called it one of Varun’s best works.

READ | Drake Finally Reveals The Reason Behind His ''hesitation'' To Collaborate With Chris Brown







Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.