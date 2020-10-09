Taapsee Pannu To Mouni Roy, Take Cues From Celebrities On How To Pack For Vacation

Bollywood actors often post pictures of their vacations on their social media handles. Some of the Bollywood celebrities jet off to the most exquisite locations. From beautiful poses to trendy vacation dresses, actors can give you major cues on how to make your vacation more memorable. Here are a few celebrity-inspired vacation outfits to take cues for your next island vacation.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu recently took a trip to the Maldives. The actor gave major cues on how to dress right for vacation. In one of her pictures, she was seen wearing a beautiful mini dress with a crisscross detailing on the neck. As the dress was a white linen piece, she added a white cap and completed her look with a pop of colour with her red flip flops. Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's picture.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy was also recently seen exploring the beaches of Maldives. The actor chose to opt for maxi dresses and bikinis for her vacation styling. Mouni Roy went for a blue maxi dress in one of her outings. Her dress was complemented with a halter neck and a cross detailing at the back. The actor chose soft makeup and completed her look with open hair.

Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi also took a trip to the Maldives in the recent past. Her island vacation styling was all about neon and basics. In one of her looks, she styled a neon crop top with black shorts. Mandira Bedi completed her look with a watch and a bandana. She opted for a no-makeup look.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Actor Nushrat Bharucha posed for some of the most aesthetic pictures while on her vacation in the Maldives. The actor posted a bunch of pictures in beautiful bikinis. From one-shoulder to classic two-piece, she gave major cues on bikini styling for an island vacation. Nushrratt was also spotted wearing a white bikini overall that just amped up her look.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana along with his wife Tahira Kashyap took a trip to the Bahamas. The actor was spotted giving major cues on vacation styling for men. He wore a pair of neon shorts with skull print all over it. He completed the look with a hairband and a pair of sunglasses. Tahira Kashyap also went for a beachy co-ordinate set. She wore a white and blue crop top and skirt and carried a white overall to complete the look.

