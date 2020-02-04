Taapsee Pannu's Upcoming Film Thappad's Makers Pay A Tribute To Their Mothers

Taapsee Pannu took the internet by storm with the trailer of her upcoming film titled Thappad which was released on YouTube by the makers of the film. The trailer of the film, within 4 days from release, bagged more than 14 million views and caused a stir online among the masses as the film discusses a very sensitive social issue domestic violence. The makers did something that was never done before.

This is how the makers of Thappad paid a tribute to their mothers

Taapsee Pannu is on a roll these days as the Pink actor starred in four films last year and garnered a lot of appreciation for her performance in each of them. Pannu seems to have been taking inspiration from Akshay Kumar as she has been doing several films addressing various social issues lately. She recently took to social media to announce her upcoming film titled Thappad which is helmed by Anubhav Sinha and is produced by Bhushan Kumar.

The makers of Thappad did something very novel to pay a tribute to their mothers. They included the first name of their mothers as their middle name in the credit list of the film. Thus, the director’s name will flash as Anubhav Sushila Sinha while the producer's name will flash as Bhushan Sudesh Kumar on the silver screens. The film is all set to hit the box office on February 28, 2020. Apart from Taapsee Pannu, it also stars Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor in key roles.

Check out the trailer of Thappad here:

