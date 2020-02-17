Vicky Kaushal To Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's Crackling Chemistry With Her Co-stars

After starring in various Tollywood films, Taapsee Pannu kickstarted her Bollywood career with Chashme Baddoor, which garnered positive response from fans and critics alike. Taapsee then went on to be a part of several films where she was lauded for her acting skills. Having worked in several Bollywood movies till date, Taapsee has shared crackling chemistry with some of her co-actors. Here’s taking a look at Taapsee Pannu’s on-screen chemistry with various actors.

Manmarziyaan

This romantic-comedy film is a remake of the film, Husband Material. The film featured Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The Anurag Kashyap’s directorial is based on the characters of Rumi (Taapsee Pannu) and Vicky (Vicky Kaushal), who are in love. Rumi's parents pressurise her to get married to Robbie (Abhishek Bachchan) as they think he is the perfect match for her.

Judwaa 2

This action-comedy is a remake of the 1997 drama Judwaa. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in prominent roles, this David Dhawan-directorial is based on the twins Prem and Raja who get separated at birth. While one becomes an honest young man in Mumbai, the other one is a thug who wanders on the streets. Taapsee Pannu was seen sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan and their chemistry was lauded by their fans. This film was a huge commercial success at the box office.

Soorma

Based on the life of the formal National Hockey Team Captain, Sandeep Singh, Soorma stars Diljit Dosanjh alongside Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. This Shaad Ali-directorial revolves around the athlete’s life after his injury, which could have ended his career. Soorma is an inspiring tale that depicts Singh’s journey to overcome every obstacle on his path to success. Taapsee Pannu's role in the film received rave reviews as she shared great on-screen chemistry with Diljit Dosanjh.

Image courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

