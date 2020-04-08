Taapsee Pannu's Aesthetic Picture Proves How Productive She Is During This Lockdown

Taapsee Pannu recently uploaded an aesthetic picture of herself against a well-decorated backdrop. In the picture posted, she can be seen surrounded by books while she has explained how self-quarantine has been for her. Taapsee Pannu can be seen in a casual yet hippy avatar in the quarantine photoshoot where she can be spotted sporting her much-loved curls.

Taapsee Pannu's busy quarantine time

Taapsee Pannu recently uploaded a picture of herself reading a book, on her official Instagram handle. In the casual picture posted, she can be seen dressed in a short skirt with a grey top. She can also be seen wearing fishnet socks in the picture put up. She has aptly decorated her wall with various polaroid pictures hanging on three strings of fairy lights. Taapsee Pannu has also kept a pair of black heels right in front of the camera to add on to the aesthetic vibe of the picture. In the caption for the post, Taapsee Pannu has mentioned how she is actually busy through this quarantine. She has thanked Devika for being her in-house stylist, photographer, and editor. The well-designed picture can be seen getting a lot of love in the comments section. Have a look at the picture from Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram here.

Taapsee Pannu’s throwback picture

Taapsee Pannu recently posted a major throwback picture on her official Instagram handle. She can be seen talking in the caption for the post how this was the time when she was chosen as the head girl for her school. She explained how the picture is from the oath-taking ceremony which was a huge achievement for her. Have a look at the throwback picture from Taapsee Pannu’s school days here.

Image Courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

