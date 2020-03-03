Taapsee Pannu's Awards And Accolades Which The 'Pink' Actor Has Won For Her Performances 

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry today. She has won many hearts by her versatile acting and great on-screen presence. After giving blockbuster movies like Pink, Badla, and the most recent, Thappad, the actor has definitely made her unique mark in this industry.
After highly successes titles in the Telegu film industry, Taapsee Pannu debuted in the Bollywood industry with Chashme Badoor (2013). She has been in the Hindi film industry for almost a decade now and has been very successful in creating a huge fan-base for herself.
Taapsee has 14.1 million followers on her official Instagram handle. Here's a look at Taapsee Pannu's awards and accolades that she has won over the years. Read ahead to know more-
|
Year
|
Award
|
Category
|
Film
|2012
|Santosham Film Awards
|Best Actor (Jury)- Female
|Mr Perfect
|2013
|South African Film and Television Awards
|Debut Actor of the Year- Female
|Chashme Baddoor
|2013
|TSR-TV9 National Film Awards
|Best Actor- Female
|Mogudu
|2014
|Edison Awards
|Most Enthusiastic Performer- Female
|Arrambam
|2016
|Lux Golden Rose Awards
|Rising Star of the Year
|Pink
|2017
|Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish
|Breakthrough Performer of the Year- Female
|Pink
|2017
|Jagran Film Festival
|Best Actor Female- Jury Special Award
|Pink
|2017
|International Indian Film Academy Awards
|Woman of the Year
|Pink
|2017
|Lux Golden Rose Awards
|Breakthrough Beauty of the Year
|Naam Shabana
|2018
|Zee Cine Awards
|Extraordinary Impact Award- Female
|Naam Shabana
|2018
|GeoSpa AsiaSpa Awards
|Best Actor (Critics)- Female
|Naam Shabana
|2018
|Streaming Awards
|Best Actor- Female
|Nitishastra
|2018
|Lokmat Most Stylish Award
|Most Stylish Youth Icon- Female
|-
|2018
|Lux Golden Rose Awards
|Breakthrough Beauty of the Year
|-
|2019
|Jashn-E-Youngistan Awards
|Best Actor- Female
|Mulk
|2019
|Femina Beauty Award
|Style and Substance
|-
|2019
|Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish
|Style Trailblazer
|-
|2019
|GQ Style & Culture Awards
|Excellence in Acting
|
Manmarziyaan and Badla
|2019
|Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards
|Jodi Kamal Ki (shared with Bhumi Pednekar)
|Saand Ki Aankh
|2020
|65th Filmfare Awards
|Best Actor (critics choice)- Female
|
Saand Ki Aankh
|2020
|26th Screen Awards
|Best Actor (critics choice)- Female
|
Saand Ki Aankh
