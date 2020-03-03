Taapsee Pannu's Awards And Accolades Which The 'Pink' Actor Has Won For Her Performances 

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry today. She has won many hearts by her versatile acting and great on-screen presence. After giving blockbuster movies like Pink, Badla, and the most recent, Thappad, the actor has definitely made her unique mark in this industry.

After highly successes titles in the Telegu film industry, Taapsee Pannu debuted in the Bollywood industry with Chashme Badoor (2013). She has been in the Hindi film industry for almost a decade now and has been very successful in creating a huge fan-base for herself.

Taapsee has 14.1 million followers on her official Instagram handle. Here's a look at Taapsee Pannu's awards and accolades that she has won over the years. Read ahead to know more-

Taapsee Pannu's awards and accolades

Year Award Category Film 2012 Santosham Film Awards Best Actor (Jury)- Female Mr Perfect 2013 South African Film and Television Awards Debut Actor of the Year- Female Chashme Baddoor 2013 TSR-TV9 National Film Awards Best Actor- Female Mogudu 2014 Edison Awards Most Enthusiastic Performer- Female Arrambam 2016 Lux Golden Rose Awards Rising Star of the Year Pink 2017 Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish Breakthrough Performer of the Year- Female Pink 2017 Jagran Film Festival Best Actor Female- Jury Special Award Pink 2017 International Indian Film Academy Awards Woman of the Year Pink 2017 Lux Golden Rose Awards Breakthrough Beauty of the Year Naam Shabana 2018 Zee Cine Awards Extraordinary Impact Award- Female Naam Shabana 2018 GeoSpa AsiaSpa Awards Best Actor (Critics)- Female Naam Shabana 2018 Streaming Awards Best Actor- Female Nitishastra 2018 Lokmat Most Stylish Award Most Stylish Youth Icon- Female - 2018 Lux Golden Rose Awards Breakthrough Beauty of the Year - 2019 Jashn-E-Youngistan Awards Best Actor- Female Mulk 2019 Femina Beauty Award Style and Substance - 2019 Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish Style Trailblazer - 2019 GQ Style & Culture Awards Excellence in Acting Manmarziyaan and Badla 2019 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards Jodi Kamal Ki (shared with Bhumi Pednekar) Saand Ki Aankh 2020 65th Filmfare Awards Best Actor (critics choice)- Female Saand Ki Aankh 2020 26th Screen Awards Best Actor (critics choice)- Female Saand Ki Aankh

