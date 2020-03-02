Interesting Trivia About Taapsee Pannu That You Probably Didn't Know About

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented actors, in this generation. The powerhouse performer has won many hearts by her versatile acting and amazing on-screen skills. After giving Bollywood blockbusters like, Pink, Badla, and the most recent, Sandh Ki Aankh, the actor has definitely made her mark in this industry too. Here’s a trivia about Taapsee Pannu. Read ahead to know more.

Also Read | Aamir Khan Wishes Taapsee Pannu And 'Team Thappad' Good Luck; Anubhav Sinha Reacts

Trivia about Taapsee Pannu

Modelling days

Taapsee Pannu started her career as a full-time model for Channel V. Later, she appeared in many print and television commercial advertisements and endorsed many brands like Reliance Trends, Red FM 93.5, UniStyle Image, Coca-Cola, Motorola, Pantaloon, PVR Cinemas, Standard Chartered Bank, Dabur, Airtel, Tata Docomo, World Gold Council, Havells and Vardhman. After a few years of modeling, she finally decided to act.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Recalls Heartbreak Over No Award For Pink: 'It Did Break Something In Me'

Work in the Tamil and Telugu industry

Taapsee Pannu made her Telugu cinematic debut in with K. Raghavendra Rao's romantic musical Jhummandi Naadam (2010). Her next film, Aadukalam (2011), marked her debut in Tamil cinema. She played the role of an Anglo-Indian girl falling in love with a rural man played by Dhanush. Taapsee returned to the Telugu film industry with Vastadu Naa Raju (2011). She even debuted into Malayalam cinema the same year, with Doubles (2011). She worked in the Tamil and Telugu movie industry for about two years. She even worked on some of the Tamil–Telugu bilingual movies.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Expresses Her Desire To Work With Hrithik Roshan To Kapil Sharma

Entering the Bollywood industry

In 2013, Taapsee Pannu made her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor, alongside Siddharth, Rishi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Ali Zafar. Chashme Baddoor is a remake of the 1981 film with the same title. After a year without any releases, she starred with Akshay Kumar in Neeraj Pandey's film Baby (2015), as an undercover agent, Shabana Khan.

Taapsee rose to fame in the Bollywood industry with the Amitabh Bachchan starrer, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's courtroom drama Pink (2016). The feature, as well as her performance, generated positive reviews from critics and the audience. The film made ₹1.08 billion at the box-office worldwide and emerged as a commercial success. The movie even received critical acclaim, earning the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. Also, Taapsee's performance garnered her a nomination for the Zee Cine Award for Best Actress.

Taapsee Pannu went ahead to do many films of different genres in the Bollywood industry, like Judwaa 2, The Ghazi Attack, Manmarziyan, and many more. The actor was always appreciated for her acting skills, regardless of how the film performed at the box-office. What is praised even more is her choice of films/scripts. Taapsee is best known for choosing to play the most difficult character and acing it with perfection.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's Savage Tweets And Epic Replies That Won The Internet

Upcoming movie

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen on the silver-screen with Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad (2020). Thappad is the story of Amrita, whose seemingly perfect life is shattered when her husband slaps her at a party. Thappad will be hitting the theatres on February 28, 2020, and the audience seems to be eagerly waiting for the film, as it expected to do well at the box-office.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.