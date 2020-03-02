The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Thappad' Packs Good Weekend At Box Office, Numbers Here

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu's latest film 'Thappad' has witnessed a jump during the weekend as per Box Office India. Overall, it has made a total of 14 crores at the BO.

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Thappad

Taapsee Pannu's latest film Thappad has witnessed a jump during the weekend as per Box Office India. Showcasing the story of a woman who decides to end her marriage after being slapped at a party, the film gaining rave reviews seems to have won audiences and viewers.

Thappad Box Office report 

As per a Box Office India report, Thappad earned an estimated Rs 6.5 crore on Sunday, showing a 30-35 % increase over the previous day. The box office aggregator predicted that if the Anubhav Sinha directorial can sustain the tempo, it will post a respectable total.

READ: TamilRockers, Movierulz Leak 'Thappad' Full Movie Online For Download

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers of Thappad for Friday and Saturday, “Thappad jumps on Day 2... Occupancy at metros - the et audience - witnesses substantial growth... Needs to maintain the pace on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 14 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 8.12 cr. #India biz.”. Taapsee had thanked the audience on Twitter, “Thank you, everyone, for embracing this so-called ‘niche’ film which in reality is a film about almost every household in India. We have been underestimating our audience for a very long time. #Thappad. THANK YOU.”

READ:  Thappad Box Office: Despite Rave Reviews, Film Struggles On Opening Day; Numbers Here

"The film is not just about domestic violence. It is just one trigger. There is a dialogue in the film which says 'I can suddenly see all the unfair things that I did not notice earlier'. So 'Thappad' (slap) is a trigger and suddenly you see these things that were taken for granted in a relationship," Taapsee told PTI in an interview.

Thappad is directed by Anubhav Sinha and has Pink actor Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It also features Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi and Naila Grewal in pivotal roles. The movie hit the theatres on February 28, 2020.

READ: Taapsee Pannu Pokes Fun At Man Who Questions 'Thappad' Logic; Justifies 'Kabir Singh' Plot

READ: Taapsee Pannu's Monochrome Pictures That Add Colour To Her Instagram Handle

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP DENIES CONFLICT IN MVA
VIRAT KOHLI AFTER SERIES LOSS
ASHA DEVI ON PLEAS IN SC & HC
OWAISI: WHAT ABOUT ANURAG THAKUR?
BJP SLAMS SENA REVOKING COW SCHEME
RICKSHAW PULLER'S KIN UNTRACEABLE