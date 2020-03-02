Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Thappad' Packs Good Weekend At Box Office, Numbers Here

Taapsee Pannu's latest film Thappad has witnessed a jump during the weekend as per Box Office India. Showcasing the story of a woman who decides to end her marriage after being slapped at a party, the film gaining rave reviews seems to have won audiences and viewers.

Thappad Box Office report

As per a Box Office India report, Thappad earned an estimated Rs 6.5 crore on Sunday, showing a 30-35 % increase over the previous day. The box office aggregator predicted that if the Anubhav Sinha directorial can sustain the tempo, it will post a respectable total.

#Thappad has decent weekend... #Delhi, #NCR, #Mumbai contribute, compensate for the non-performance beyond metros... Healthy growth on Day 3 is a plus... Important to put up respectable numbers on weekdays... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr. Total: ₹ 14.66 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2020

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers of Thappad for Friday and Saturday, “Thappad jumps on Day 2... Occupancy at metros - the et audience - witnesses substantial growth... Needs to maintain the pace on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 14 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 8.12 cr. #India biz.”. Taapsee had thanked the audience on Twitter, “Thank you, everyone, for embracing this so-called ‘niche’ film which in reality is a film about almost every household in India. We have been underestimating our audience for a very long time. #Thappad. THANK YOU.”

#Thappad jumps on Day 2... Occupancy at metros - target audience - witnesses substantial growth... Needs to maintain the pace on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 14 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 8.12 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2020

"The film is not just about domestic violence. It is just one trigger. There is a dialogue in the film which says 'I can suddenly see all the unfair things that I did not notice earlier'. So 'Thappad' (slap) is a trigger and suddenly you see these things that were taken for granted in a relationship," Taapsee told PTI in an interview.

Thappad is directed by Anubhav Sinha and has Pink actor Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It also features Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi and Naila Grewal in pivotal roles. The movie hit the theatres on February 28, 2020.

