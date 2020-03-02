Taapsee Pannu's Candid, BTS Photos While Shooting For 'Thappad' Are Just Beautiful

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most artistic and inspirational actors of Bollywood in today's time. She is known for her unconventional acting and gritty roles and choices. Taapsee Pannu is admired and acclaimed for her mind-blowing performances in movies like Baby, Pink, Saand Ki Aankh, and Badla and many more. Taapsee Pannu is also an incredible fashionista and never fails to impress her fans with her impeccable fashion sense.
While Taapsee Pannu was shooting for her recent releaseThappad, she regularly updated her Instagram with her favourite pictures on set and captioned them with some beautiful lines. Below, we have compiled some of the best BTS pictures shared by her while shooting Thappad.
Sajjna di galiyaan chutt gaiyaan ve,
Imliaan mithiaan tutt gaiyaan ve.
Coz Amrita also deserves to have some groomed nails!
For everyone who thinks it’s quite intense to be on a such a movie set.... well as u can see it is.... quite an intense task to shape the nail right 😜
Just before confessing “I don’t love you”
I don’t know what exactly I am thinking but I realise I make weird faces while at it 🙈
#Thappad
एक धागे में है उलझे यूँ
के बुनते बुनते खुल गए
हम थे लिखे दीवार पे
बारिश हुई और धूल गए
#Thappad
“Kaash aapne usko sikhaaya hota... that it’s not ok”
Such joy to work with some actors who you have admired on screen for years.
Tanvi Azmi ma’am plays Amrita’s Mother In Law and the first shot I gave for #Thappad was with her.
“Us ek thappad se mujhe woh saari unfair cheezein saaf saaf dikhne lag gayi jise main andekha karke ‘move on’ karti jaa rahi thi. “
#Thappad
Caption by Taapsee-
“Just a slap”.... par nahi maar sakta.
#Thappad
