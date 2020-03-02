Taapsee Pannu's Candid, BTS Photos While Shooting For 'Thappad' Are Just Beautiful

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most artistic and inspirational actors of Bollywood in today's time. She is known for her unconventional acting and gritty roles and choices. Taapsee Pannu is admired and acclaimed for her mind-blowing performances in movies like Baby, Pink, Saand Ki Aankh, and Badla and many more. Taapsee Pannu is also an incredible fashionista and never fails to impress her fans with her impeccable fashion sense.

While Taapsee Pannu was shooting for her recent releaseThappad, she regularly updated her Instagram with her favourite pictures on set and captioned them with some beautiful lines. Below, we have compiled some of the best BTS pictures shared by her while shooting Thappad.

Taapsee Pannu's favourite pictures while shooting for Thappad

Taapsee looks engrossed while talking to her on-screen husband and captioned the post saying that they made this movie with heart and its reaching to our hearts. Her caption was-

Sajjna di galiyaan chutt gaiyaan ve,

Imliaan mithiaan tutt gaiyaan ve.

Image courtesy: @taapsee

In this picture, Taaspee is observed spending some 'me-time' and grooming her nails. She captioned the post saying-

Coz Amrita also deserves to have some groomed nails!

For everyone who thinks it’s quite intense to be on a such a movie set.... well as u can see it is.... quite an intense task to shape the nail right 😜

Image courtesy: @taapsee

In this picture, Taapsee thinks about her feelings before she takes a bold step to confessing that she does not love her husband.

Just before confessing “I don’t love you”

I don’t know what exactly I am thinking but I realise I make weird faces while at it 🙈

#Thappad

Image courtesy: @taapsee

In this picture, the lead characters of the movie, Amrita and her husband look engrossed in their conversations.

एक धागे में है उलझे यूँ

के बुनते बुनते खुल गए

हम थे लिखे दीवार पे

बारिश हुई और धूल गए

#Thappad

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Taapsee praises her first shot of the movie Thappad with the talented actor Tanvi Azmi, who played her mother-in-law in the movie-

“Kaash aapne usko sikhaaya hota... that it’s not ok”

Such joy to work with some actors who you have admired on screen for years.

Tanvi Azmi ma’am plays Amrita’s Mother In Law and the first shot I gave for #Thappad was with her.

Image courtesy: @taapsee

This is Taapsee's one of the best posts from her Thappad movie's shooting, and the caption is more amazing and heart-touching-

“Us ek thappad se mujhe woh saari unfair cheezein saaf saaf dikhne lag gayi jise main andekha karke ‘move on’ karti jaa rahi thi. “

#Thappad

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Caption by Taapsee- “Just a slap”.... par nahi maar sakta.

#Thappad

Image courtesy: @taapsee

