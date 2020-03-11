Taapsee Pannu's Heartfelt Moments From The Sets Of 'Thappad'

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad has been lauded by audiences and critics alike since it hit the theatres on February 28, 2020. Ever since the first look for the film was released back in January 2020, Taapsee Pannu has been sharing some moments from the sets of Thappad. Taapsee has shared a series of photos on her Instagram, encompassing her journey with the film and her character, Amrita. Check out Taapsee Pannu's posts dedicated to her film Thappad below -

Taapsee Pannu's moments from Thappad

Taapsee Pannu had taken to her Instagram and introduced her character Amrita from Thappad. In the heartfelt post, Taapsee Pannu expressed how her character's righteousness and maturity helped her grow as a person. Check out the post below -

Taapsee had introduced the traits and skills of her character Amrita through various Instagram posts. In one of the posts, Taapsee can be seen holding a tray which has a kettle, sugar and a cup. In the caption, Taapsee had revealed that her character is a morning tea specialist.

The post below features Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. The latter played the role of Taapsee Pannu's husband in the film Thappad. Taapsee along with this post had expressed her happiness over the response to the film, which was predominantly positive. Taapsee had also revealed that Thappad was a heartfelt film for her and she was glad that it reached the hearts of the audiences.

