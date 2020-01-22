Taapsee Pannu's Unusual Role In 'Haseen Dilruba' Is A Hindi Tribute To Pulp Fiction

Taapsee Pannu's fans will be able to see a lot more of the actor on the big screen with several of her projects lined up to release in 2020. The star has got a number of films scheduled to release in 2020 and Haseen Dilruba. The film is going to be produced by Aanand L Rai and will also star Vikrant Massey in a prominent role. Taapsee revealed that Hindi pulp fiction will have a very strong influence on the film. She also revealed that the film is something she has never done before. Taapsee also opened up about her character and the film. Read more to know about Taapsee Pannu’s role in her upcoming, Haseen Dilruba.

Tapsee Pannu's Haseen Dilruba

Taapsee seems very excited about this film as she is going to be playing a different role in the film. There have been no official announcements regarding the same but the makers have given the security that Taapsee’s role will be a shocker. According to the star, this film will take the viewers to the world of lurid detective novels of Hindi pulp fiction writers including Surender Mohan Pathak, Ved Prakash Sharma and Colonel Ranjeet. Apart from Haseen Dilruba, Taapsee is also going to be seen in other movies. Read more about Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming movies.

Taapsee Pannu's movies in 2020

Taapsee is going to be a part of Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad where she will portray the role of a docile housewife. Speaking about her role to a news publishing house she said that she is a regular average housewife. Which is a very docile character, the kind of housewife whose relationship is conditioned by patriarchal rules where she is taken for granted. She also has an upcoming project called Rashmi Rocket, where she is going to be portraying the role of a Gujarati athlete. Directed by Akarsh Khuranna, the film is going to be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvalla’s RSVP Movies.

