'Thappad': Taapsee Pannu Shares Message By 'little One' As Film Makes Decent Opening At BO

Bollywood News

As 'Thappad' took a decent opening at the BO, Taapsee Pannu shared the message by a 'little one', a characters of the film, a young girl who depicted hope.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
'Thappad': Taapsee Pannu shares message by 'little one' as film takes decent opening at BO

In the run-up to the release of Thappad, Taapsee Pannu has shared some interesting posts on social media. Be it the heartfelt note for director Anubhav Sinha, expressing the feelings of her character Amruta through a poem written by the filmmaker, and several other moments that her character goes through intense or fun-filled posts. As the movie took a decent opening at the Box Office, the Pink star conveyed another important message, through another important character in the film.   

READ: Thappad Box Office: Despite Rave Reviews, Film Struggles On Opening Day; Numbers Here

As the film opened to Rs 3.07 crore collection on opening amid majorly positive reviews, Taapsee introduced a ‘little one’, who expressed the message of hope. Sharing a pic with the young girl, as Taapsee teaches her dance, the actor went on to add how love is a beautiful feeling that 'becomes more cherished' when it is accompanied with respect.  

For those who have not seen the movie, the girl is the daughter of the character played by Dia Mirza, her neighbour in the movie. Taapsee enacts the role of a dancer in the movie.  

READ: Aspiring Filmmaker Slams Critic For Negative 'Thappad' Review; Read Details

Here’s the post  

Meanwhile, Thappad is expected to showcase a turnaround at the Box Office on day 2 and day 3, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. A part of this turnaround was when it picked up in the shows since afternoon after witnessing a lacklustre start initially in the morning shows.

 

READ: Taapsee Pannu Pokes Fun At Man Who Questions 'Thappad' Logic; Justifies 'Kabir Singh' Plot

Thappad is the story of how one slap becomes a ground for divorce and how society trivialises it. The movie also stars Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi, among others. Thappad has been produced by T-Series and Anubhav Sinha. 

READ: Thappad Box Office Status - The Drama Starts With A Slow Occupancy In Theatres

 

 

