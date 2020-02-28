Taapsee Pannu's Hard Hitting Posts And Captions While Promoting 'Thappad'

Taapsee Pannu is an actor who gives her all to play a specific character in a particular movie. Following the release of her new movie Thappad on February 28, let’s have a look at her social media handles for her hard-hitting promotions for this film. She kept posting thoughtful captions on Twitter and Instagram that will make you rethink the way you look at the society. Even for the promotions of Thappad, Taapse posted some hard-hitting captions on social media, raising awareness about social issues like domestic violence. Have a look:

Taapsee Pannu's hard-hitting promotions for her films

Thappad movie features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The movie is about a woman who files a divorce after her husband slaps her in front of a group of people at a party.

Read: Thappad: Taapsee Pannu And Dia Mirza Are All Smiles In This New Still; See Pic

Read: Taapsee Pannu Pens Note For 'Thappad' Director; Says 'We Made Our Career's Best Film'

Read: Taapsee Pannu Cancels 'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story' Shoot To Be On THIS Daily Soap

Read: Taapsee Pannu Reacts To #BoycottThappad, Questions Social Media Trends. Read Here

Kab tak sehte rahenge cheezein, bas itni si baat keh kar? Watch #Thappad in theatres this Friday, stand up for change! pic.twitter.com/E5PWXJXGeH — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 24, 2020

Kya Thappad pe disclaimer aana bas itni si baat hai? Agar nahi toh petition sign kijiye #Thappad



I support the @ChangeOrg_India petition asking CBFC to make it mandatory for movies depicting violence against women to carry disclaimers https://t.co/Pp1vZ7go6d pic.twitter.com/RXaGLN6XJV — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 21, 2020

My take on #Thappad: One of the most powerful films to come out this year, it'll make you question the status quo. @taapsee is kickass as a submissive yet fiery woman. Applause! Director @anubhavsinha isn't trying to preach but make us face the reality. 👏 https://t.co/QITBcQm0LS — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) February 25, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.