The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Taapsee Pannu's Hard Hitting Posts And Captions While Promoting 'Thappad'

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu is one of the best actors in B'wood who has an incredible list of movies to her name. Check out her hard-hitting social media posts for 'Thappad'.

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is an actor who gives her all to play a specific character in a particular movie. Following the release of her new movie Thappad on February 28, let’s have a look at her social media handles for her hard-hitting promotions for this film. She kept posting thoughtful captions on Twitter and Instagram that will make you rethink the way you look at the society. Even for the promotions of Thappad, Taapse posted some hard-hitting captions on social media, raising awareness about social issues like domestic violence. Have a look:

Taapsee Pannu's hard-hitting promotions for her films

Thappad movie features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The movie is about a woman who files a divorce after her husband slaps her in front of a group of people at a party.

Read: Thappad: Taapsee Pannu And Dia Mirza Are All Smiles In This New Still; See Pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Read:  Taapsee Pannu Pens Note For 'Thappad' Director; Says 'We Made Our Career's Best Film'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 Read: Taapsee Pannu Cancels 'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story' Shoot To Be On THIS Daily Soap

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Read: Taapsee Pannu Reacts To #BoycottThappad, Questions Social Media Trends. Read Here 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NEW COMMISSIONER OF DELHI POLICE
IAF CHIEF ON BALAKOT AIRSTRIKE
EXTRADITION HEARING PAUSED: ASSANGE
MIKE POMPEO ON TRUMP'S INDIA VISIT
SC GRANTS INTERIM RELIEF TO PATEL
RAVI SHASTRI ON SECOND IND-NZ TEST