Taapsee Pannu's Savage Tweets And Epic Replies That Won The Internet

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has definitely figured out how to win the hearts with her performances in her movies. The actor is also known for the perfect use of words and is not afraid to express her thoughts on a few issues. The Thappad actor enjoys a huge fan following on Twitter and Instagram. She is well known for her replies to tweets and trolls while she never stays behind when it comes to questioning serious issues on Twitter. In the below tweets you will see her replies to twitter users and her epic replies. Check out her tweets here-
Also read: Taapsee Pannu Expresses Her Desire To Work With Hrithik Roshan To Kapil Sharma
Also read: Taapsee Pannu Recalls Heartbreak Over No Award For Pink: 'It Did Break Something In Me'
Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite ? Mine is the cerebrum. https://t.co/3k8YDbAL64— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 17, 2018
Haan bas EK THAPPAD ..... par nahi maar sakta !#Thappad#ThappadTrailer https://t.co/UhkJ84pTlP@anubhavsinha @itsBhushanKumar @pavailkgulati @deespeak @GeetikaVidya— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 31, 2020
Also read: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu & Miley Cyrus Look Stunning In Veiled Gowns; See Pics
Matlab Entertainment toh provide kar rahi hu main aapko. Matlab actress ka kaam toh ho gaya 😁— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 27, 2018
P.S- please apna taste behtar keejiye toh picturein bhi dekh payenge.
Jai ShreeRam 🙏🏼 https://t.co/83wHBK84Mo
Also Read: Neha Sharma: The Youngistaan Actor's On-point Fashion Statements
No sister.... your quote was too low to buy my conscience so I cancelled the deal.— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 6, 2020
Agli baar quote ke saath saath soch bhi thodi oonchi karna. https://t.co/cklgoP07jp
And who had a doubt on that !!????— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 27, 2019
So blessed to be part of a story that demonstrates the same ! https://t.co/2FZUxWMnz1
Also read: Aamir Khan Wishes Taapsee Pannu And 'Team Thappad' Good Luck; Anubhav Sinha Reacts
Also read: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu & Miley Cyrus Look Stunning In Veiled Gowns; See Pics
Also read: Taapsee Pannu Expresses Her Desire To Work With Hrithik Roshan To Kapil Sharma
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.