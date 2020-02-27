Taapsee Pannu's Savage Tweets And Epic Replies That Won The Internet

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has definitely figured out how to win the hearts with her performances in her movies. The actor is also known for the perfect use of words and is not afraid to express her thoughts on a few issues. The Thappad actor enjoys a huge fan following on Twitter and Instagram. She is well known for her replies to tweets and trolls while she never stays behind when it comes to questioning serious issues on Twitter. In the below tweets you will see her replies to twitter users and her epic replies. Check out her tweets here-

Taapsee Pannu's tweets

Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite ? Mine is the cerebrum. https://t.co/3k8YDbAL64 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 17, 2018

Matlab Entertainment toh provide kar rahi hu main aapko. Matlab actress ka kaam toh ho gaya 😁

P.S- please apna taste behtar keejiye toh picturein bhi dekh payenge.

Jai ShreeRam 🙏🏼 https://t.co/83wHBK84Mo — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 27, 2018

No sister.... your quote was too low to buy my conscience so I cancelled the deal.

Agli baar quote ke saath saath soch bhi thodi oonchi karna. https://t.co/cklgoP07jp — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 6, 2020

And who had a doubt on that !!????

So blessed to be part of a story that demonstrates the same ! https://t.co/2FZUxWMnz1 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 27, 2019

