Taapsee Pannu's Five Best Films According To Viewers' Rating

Taapsee is known for choosing unconventional roles and leading her films to become box office hits. Pannu's latest release 'Thappad' is a family drama which also stars Sushil Dahiya, Ram Kapoor and more. The movie is going to be released on February 28, 2020. While the Naam Shabana star keeps on giving hits after hits, her fans have a hard time deciding which of her movies are better than the others.

Many netizens all across the globe tried listing her top movies and voted for her films online. In the survey done by a popular website, Rotten Tomatoes, fans voted relentlessly for their favourite Pannu's film. Here are the top five movies of Taapsee Pannu according to the online survey of Rotten Tomatoes.

Pink

Pink hit the topmost ranking movie of Taapsee Pannu on Rotten Tomatoes. The courtroom drama earned 100% voting from numerous fans across the globe. The movie also stars the talented and evergreen superstar, Amitabh Bachchan.

Mulk

Mulk ranks second on the list. This doesn't come as a surprise because the movie is considered to be one of its kind. It is based on a real-life of a Muslim family and Taapsee plays the role of a lawyer who is also a daughter-in-law for the family. The movie also stars Rishi Kapoor and Partik Babbar.

Manmarziyaan

With collecting 75% of the votes in its poll, Manmarziyaan has amazed every fan for its distinct romantic drama. Two talented actors adorned the movie with their impeccable acting. Manmarziyaan showcased love in many ways that one has not even imagined.

Mission Mangal vs Badla

The polls had a tough finding out which movie amongst Mission Mangal and Badla are going to secure the spot of the fourth rank in the survey. However, the movies ended up giving in a tie to each other with 57% votes. Surprisingly both movies are dissimilar from each other. Mission Mangal is based on a real-life event involving the space scientists of India whereas Badla is a thriller drama.

